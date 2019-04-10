SHARE:

Badminton won their first match against the East Los Angeles College Huskies on Friday with a dominant 17-4 score after losing to nemesis De Anza for the second time this season.

The only two losses of the season have come from De Anza. Despite the disappointment, they closed the margin of victory from 19-2 to 13-8.

“The loss is upsetting,” head coach Jennifer Ho stated. “[We] came close and I believe if we had another chance we could get them.”

“We still feel confident even though we lost,” Sophomore Xiaming Yao reiterated.

The PCC Women’s badminton team is one win away from their 10th South Coast Conference in just 11 years. The two-time defending state champions are back to winning and looking for a third title.

“We feel very confident,” Ho said. “ Our goal is to beat OC and go to the semis.”

“We just need to fine tune some small things,” Sophomore Jessica Lee said. “No big differences can be made at this point.”

Racquets did not swing on Wednesday due to the El Camino Warrior’s inability to field enough players to play. However, the Lady Lancers got down to business and reminded everyone who the reigning champions are.

Lee dominated ELAC’s No.1 and No.2 players in singles: 21-5, 21-7 and 21-6,21-0.

Yao and Freshman Rose Huynh won doubles together with scores of 21-16,21-11 and 21-14, 21-11.

The No.2 doubles pair of Freshman Sophie Nguyen and Huyen Diep commanded wins of 21-8, 21-5 and 21-13, 21-7.

Freshmen Nicole Ching, Diep, and Emilee Kintanar each scored two single victories. In addition, Freshman Chau Lam split her singles matches but also had a strong win over the Huskies No.5 player with scores of 21-19, 21-14 and 21-18.

The final match of the regular season at ELAC this Friday looks to be a good warm-up for Orange Empire Conference Championship.