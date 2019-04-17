SHARE:

Following three shutout victories, Lancers closed out their home season schedule this week finishing second in the South Coast Conference North Division.

Lancers began their week against ELAC, where third baseman Samantha Diaz led off by hitting a single then going on to steal two bases giving them the lead 1-0. Lancers would then later score their remainder two runs in the second inning via bunt singles provided by Catcher Jennie Chacon and center fielder Gabi Perez. Lancers would then lead to sweep ELAC 3-0.

“Being a lead off hitter, I have to set the example,” said Diaz. “I’m pretty confident that even if I don’t get a hit I can rile up my girls and hopefully help us to do better.”

The following day, Lancers would compete in a non conference game against Saddleback college where they would score 9 runs in the first inning. Saddleback would later lose by mercy rule resulting in the Lancers winning 12-0. In their final home conference game, freshman pitcher Austyn Helmuth would pitch her sixth shutout this season against Rio Hondo College.

“Honestly I feel some sort of pressure but I just got to stay confident and keep trying to better myself especially for next season,” said Helmuth.

In their final home appearance, the Lancers faced rivals Citrus in a non conference game where they would clutch their final home win. Lancers started strong with a 4-0 lead but would see themselves struggling in the fifth inning when Citrus would catch up 7-5 in just four runs. Citrus would later lose their momentum, and the Lancers would score six runs beating Citrus via mercy rule.

“I challenged them to step it up this week and they were eager to win but I had to remind them for us to go undefeated this week, we need to start by winning the first game then next will follow,” said head coach Monica Tantlinger.

Despite not having anymore home appearances, the Lancers still have five more road games lined up for the regular season and will play at ELAC on Monday, April 15 at 3 p.m.