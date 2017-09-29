You want a war, Trump? Then go fight it yourself

They say “pick your battles”, but when the battle is picked for you and you can’t even tweet Trump up and ask “WTF?” since the dude blocked you on Twitter – we are left scratching our heads and bracing for World War III.

The United States is the bully of the free world with their battles in underdeveloped countries in the name of “democracy” and North Korea is the caricature of a country attempting to copy that ego to the point of creating CGI attacks on U.S. airships. Though, let’s not pretend they weren’t provoked. Have you seen Seth Rogen’s “The Interview”? But to make matters worse, our President doesn’t seem to be concerned with diplomacy the U.N. claims has been exhausted but would rather echo the madness of Kim Jong-un through tweets and threats to his country.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Who will be sent to serve in this meaningless war? Not the President’s kids, that’s for sure. The last President to have a service member in their family was Eisenhower’s son, John S.D. Eisenhower, and even he had the audacity to write an Op-Ed to the New York Times that they should be excluded from combat.

“My inescapable conclusion … No matter what the young person’s desires or career needs are, they are of little importance compared with ensuring that our leaders are able to stay focused on the important business of the nation — and not worrying about the fate of a child a world away,” Eisenhower wrote.

However, I deeply disagree with a fiery rage. Why sacrifice the children of civilians when the person who chose to go to war in the first place gets to spend holidays and birthdays with their children while thousands get a flag in a wooden box? Oh, because it would be too distracting? Are not the deaths of their soldiers troubling enough? The parents had no hand in the creation of this war and therefore shouldn’t pay the price, the guy who went on for 45 minutes at the United Nations should volunteer his kids. Hell, what about that son-in-law with the private email server? Send him over, I bet Kushner would look good in uniform.

Trump let it all hang out in a 1997 interview with Howard Stern that resurfaced on Buzzfeed where he compares his sex life to Vietnam although he dodged the draft five times.

“I’ve been so lucky in terms of that whole [sleeping around] world. It is a dangerous world out there. It’s scary, like Vietnam. Sort of like the Vietnam-era,” Trump said to Stern, “It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave soldier.”

Try telling that to an actual Vietnam vet, I dare you.

Even when they are at their lowest, Trump refuses to even look at veterans as he wrote a letter in 1991 to John Dearie, then-chairman of the state Assembly’s Committee on Cities, to have them removed from the front of Trump Tower that was reported by the NY Daily News.

“While disabled veterans should be given every opportunity to earn a living, is it fair to do so to the detriment of the city as a whole or its tax paying citizens and businesses?” wrote Trump.

The moves our country is making in terms of the economy and drastic tax overhaul seems as though we are gearing up for a big fat war. We recently approved more funding for the military when we already continuously allocate most of our budget to them, more than any other country. The Trump Administration continues to prove the worst is yet to come and the natural disasters we have been experiencing are none of their concern. Let the states take care of it and while they’re at it, send a headcount of eligible soldiers to Secretary of Defense “Mad Dog” Mattis. Gotta get those SPEC-OP teams ready.

Trump signed an executive order the first month of becoming president which he will pursue “Peace Through Strength,” a campaign catchphrase, like it’s some brand he’s trying to sell. College campuses are littered with recruiters from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, like sick, hungry wolves waiting for lost sheep.

I would much rather see Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un battle to the death and settle the bullshit between themselves.

Why should we have to risk our mental and physical well being for a war we never chose? Those who do return do not return to glory like the movies and stupid CBS television shows try to portray, they come home to a world they no longer understand and with a body that is completely changed forever. PTSD claims 20 veterans a day to suicide. The tragic result is the families of the fallen are not given the honor of a flag since it is considered a “dishonorable offense.” Though the choice to take their own life didn’t feel like a choice but a last resort in a country that paints themselves in patriotism but never in practice. If suicide doesn’t claim them, it’s self medicating and heart disease from the stress of unemployment, financial woes, and again that devil, PTS-freaking-D.

Over 36,000 soldiers died in the last Korean conflict, we can’t afford to lose anymore when we can’t even articulate what we would be fighting for. Not freedom for all, not in this country, not when police officers continue to be acquitted for the deaths of unarmed citizens based on the color of their skin.

The president even called out NFL players for protesting such heinous atrocities, like that’s what he should be doing right now, for supposedly dishonoring the flag and anthem of the United States. When protests are what our country was founded on with revolution and rebellion of a tyrannical government the vehicle for the freedom the government claims is won by going to another country and screwing up their way of life. So here we are full circle.

“Terror executes these judgements, and before it’s court, all concerned are subjectively innocent: the murdered because they did nothing against the system and the murderers because they do not really murder but execute a death sentence pronounced by a higher tribunal,” Hannah Arendt wrote in her bestselling novel, The Origins of Totalitarianism.

I’m starting to believe that the battle we need to pick is right here in the United States. What else do you call a leader who threatens civilians, makes executive orders without the checks and balances of the government, and pays no mind to the needs of his people?

In America, you can’t take a knee, you can’t protest on the bus, you can’t sit in a diner, you can’t block the freeway, you can’t show your distaste for the way the country is being run without fear of a car running you over or the president attacking you publicly on Twitter. And soon, he can do it with 280 characters.

As a daughter of a veteran who never saw him, hardly had a birthday where he was home because he was out doing whatever the president wanted him to for over 20 years, I can say that war isn’t worth it in the end.

The wars have been a snake eating it’s tail for decades and we will never see it stop until we end them. Simple as that, stop sending soldiers over and stop the egotistical intimidation of country’s clearly less capable than your own. If there isn’t a need to test nuclear weapons, why are they testing them? Their people are as detached from the politics of their country as us Americans are.

We can shout and holler all we want, but we have little to no effect on policy.

No war is worth a child never knowing their father or a parent burying their child. If you want to settle some beef, send your own kids or do it yourself. We’re over it.