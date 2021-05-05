SHARE:

There have been good signs as of late for the United States. COVID cases are not as high as they were and positivity rates are as low as they could ever be.The state of California is at an all time low rate for the virus, with 1.3 percent of daily tests coming up positive. However, the question is should we rush to open up the country? The answer is yes and there are multiple reasons for this answer.

It’s interesting because a lot of states have taken different approaches. States such as Texas, Alabama, Mississippi have lifted some of their restrictions including mask mandates.

With more states lifting their restrictions and other businesses opening up like amusement parks, movie theaters, and other entertainment franchises, it looks like we are heading in the right direction.

Reopening is necessary because the economy was suffering drastically when these types of businesses were closed. When the pandemic first happened small businesses were down 20 percent. The unemployment rate had skyrocketed to 14.7 percent and this was the highest rate in history since 1948. This was a really shocking number and companies like the EDD were overwhelmed with the amount of people who needed help during this time.

Now some people may have mixed feelings about this. When a place like California opened up the first time, it was a good decision but only for a short amount of time as COVID cases actually got worse and places needed to be shut down again. It’s never a good feeling when you don’t know when your job will open again.

During this time only essential businesses were open such as medical clinics, banks, grocery stores and more. Other businesses that did not fit this category had a pretty rough 2020. However, things have changed drastically over the last 11 months, which is necessary if we want our country to move forward.

Since the mass production of the three different vaccines that include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, things have improved. These vaccines have been doing record numbers for the amount of shots administered to the American people and their success rate.

It’s even looking like concerts and other big gatherings like sporting events are in the air again for 2021. That freedom of being able to go outside again and enjoying wonderful music or eating a Dodger Dog at a Dodger game is just a wonderful feeling and it will be amazing when that time finally does come.

Overall, I would say that 2021 is heading in the right direction. With cases dropping and the vaccine becoming now available for everyone, it’s time to get back to normal. It’s time to go back to school and have in person class as we are accustomed to. It’s time to actually have some fun this summer and go to the beach and amusement parks. It’s time to be with family again and enjoy each other’s company. Life can finally get back to normal for the many Americans out there who have been waiting for this moment.