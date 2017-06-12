Trump VS. the world

NASA/ Creative Commons Thick plumes of smoke billow across the landscape from the West Fork Complex fire, burning in southwestern Colorado near Pagosa Springs in June 2013.

It came as no surprise, but just because something is expected to happen does not mean that it still can’t be disappointing.

Americans around the nation, myself included, were embarrassed when President Donald Trump officially pulled the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement joining Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations in the whole world that do not agree with the pact.

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Rick Perry & Steve Bannon walk into a bar & the bar is the earth & it overheats & we all die. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 1, 2017

Dear world, We are so sorry. Sincerely, 65,844,610 Americans — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) June 1, 2017

The Paris Agreement was signed in December 2015 by 195 nations, to help set a goal that every nation that signed on will do its part to help keep the planet from warming up by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. The agreement required that all nations impose self-regulations and that they will report to each and the public with how well they are doing to reach their target. Then after 5 years, all the nations will meet to implement more ambitious targets and help keep each nation accountable

Seems like a good agreement, especially considering the fact that the United States is currently the second-largest emitter of carbon and has contributed the most to emissions over time. In fact, the U.S accounts for about a third of the excess and carbon in the atmosphere today. So it appears to be pretty obvious that if we as a nation can’t seem to hold ourselves accountable, perhaps with the help of 194 other nations, our country can actually help to do its part in saving our planet.

But as we learned so far with President Trump, things that appear to be obvious to most, are unclear to him.

“At what point does America get demeaned?” Trump said in his press conference to announce the decision. “At what point do they start laughing at us as a country? We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore. And they won’t be.”

However instead of laughing at us, President Trump helped make many leaders and other countries extremely angry at us.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was one world leader that disagreed with President Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Agreement. She went on to say “The decision of the U.S president to withdraw from the Paris Agreement is extremely regrettable, and I’m expressing myself in very restrained terms.”

Even leaders of the Vatican expressed their displeasures. Cardinal Peter Turkson, who played a huge role in organizing the Paris Agreement in 2015, said “This for us is something we hoped would not have happened. The truth is, climate is a global public good and not limited to any country.”

This decision also forced two of Trump’s advisors to quit on him, CEO of Tesla Elon Musk and Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on their Twitter accounts they were leaving the council for moral reasons.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

This nonetheless was President Trump’s plan all along. One of his main points during his campaign trial was how if he was elected President he would pull the United States from the Paris Agreement until the U.S got a better deal. However, Trump also promised that he would create more jobs for Americans but by backing out of the Paris Agreement he is losing the opportunity to do just that.

China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gasses, intends to spend more 360 billion dollars on renewable power sources like solar and wind. This will create more than 13 million jobs and help limit the growth of greenhouse gasses that contribute to global warming.

This is just another reason why Donald Trump is someone who is not qualified to be President of the United States. Although it is not necessary to actually be a part of the Paris Agreement, it would be beneficial to stay with the pact and not create a rift with other countries and to not create a domino effect where other countries follow the U.S and start backing out of the agreement as well.

There is no Planet B.