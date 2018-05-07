SHARE:

When rap “artist” Kanye West returned to Twitter a few weeks ago, I knew we’d be subjected to more of the “genius” that Kanye thinks he is. I admit, I didn’t think he’d be going this hard in the paint for Donald Trump, but I’m not exactly surprised.

Kanye West has become a “Rare A-List Ally” for the Trump administration. With Kanye sporting a MAGA hat and tweeting support for Donald Trump, some of West’s friends and other artists, including Rihanna, Harry Styles, and the king of rap Kendrick Lamar, have unfollowed him on Twitter. However, West is also losing hard-core fans who don’t approve of his pro-Trump message.

Then, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian (maybe you’ve heard of her) took to Twitter to defend her husband from the people saying he’s mentally unstable. Kardashian posted a thread of tweets defending West, ending with the gem of a line that read “Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”

That’s the problem Kim. Your husband is mentally unstable and you’re denying it. Do all talented musicians have a little bit of crazy in them? Maybe, sure. But that doesn’t change the fact that he was HOSPITALIZED AND PLACED ON PSYCHIATRIC HOLD 16 MONTHS AGO.

I could quote a bunch of Tweets from Kanye that can prove that he’s mentally unstable, but I won’t do him dirty like that. What does bother me is that some of Kanye’s fans are saying that this is the breaking point, and that the Trump-support is what drove them away from Kanye.

Fans are using Kanye’s politics as an excuse to distance themselves from someone who’s just not a good artist anymore. While I understand that supporting Trump is a good reason to ditch someone, it’s being used as a smokescreen for Kanye’s fans.

Kanye’s career has been on the decline since 2007. That was the year that he released his last good and original album, ‘Graduation.’ It’s been 11 years.

Ever since then, Kanye’s projects have been a mix of stolen styles, ghost writing, and failed attempts at “art.”

All of this gets broken down in J Cole’s 2016 song “False Prophets.” I’m not the biggest J Cole fan, but I have to admit that the way he nailed this situation on the head almost 2 years ago is very impressive.

Cole begins by saying, “Maybe it’s my fault for idolizing [Kanye]/Based off the words that he rappin’/When come to find out, [he] don’t even write…” Ever since 2004’s ‘The College Dropout,’ Kanye has been using ghost writers. That’s also when Kanye began his prime as an artist. Coincidence? You decide.

What isn’t a coincidence is that Kanye pretends to “mentor” new artists in order to steal their style and mooch an album off of it. In 2008, Kanye’s album “808s & Heartbreak” was an obvious bite of the then up-and-coming Kid Cudi’s style. Kanye then ripped off Travis Scott for his 2013 project “Yeezus.” J Cole also reflected on this in “False Prophets” by saying “Hear some new style bubblin’ up, then they [Kanye] bite…”

Then there was the 2016 disaster, more commonly known as “The Life of Pablo.” The styles of Chance the Rapper and Desiigner definitely influenced the music, if you can even call it that. But Kanye, I’m gonna let you in on a little secret. Being as weird as you can and throwing random beats and lyrics together isn’t art. Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” is art. Kendrick made an album that had good beats, technical flow, cultural impact, meaning, and was a masterpiece from start to finish. Kanye couldn’t even make his lines rhyme on “The Life of Pablo”.

“He’s fallin’ apart, but we deny it/Justifying that half-ass [album] he dropped, we always buy it,” J Cole continued.

I’ll end with a message to Kanye’s fans. If the Donald Trump support is what’s causing you to stop following Kanye, you’re lying to yourself, and you’re lying to Kanye. Kanye West has been a mediocre rap artist for the past 7 years, but you still support him. Don’t use Donald Trump as an excuse hop off Kanye’s bandwagon. If you really cared about Kanye’s mental health, you would’ve stopped supporting his work years ago.

J Cole said it best: “Nobody with the balls to say somethin’ to contest him/So he grows out of control/Into the person that he truly was all along, it’s startin’ to show…what’s more important is he’s cryin’ out for help/While the world’s eggin’ him on, I’m beggin’ him to stop/Playin’ his old [music], knowin’ he won’t top it, false prophets.”