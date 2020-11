SHARE:

The 2020 presidential election is one of the most important elections the United States has seen in decades. The coronavirus pandemic and boiling tensions between political parties are motivating voters more than ever to make sure their voices are heard. The circumstances of the pandemic have made voting by mail a safer option for many Americans and it accommodates those who are too high risk to vote in person. However, the President claims voting by mail is going to lead to election fraud.

President Trump tweeted, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

This is a last attempt by the President to discredit millions of votes that will most likely be for his opponent Joe Biden, as democrats are more likely to vote by mail this year.

According to the Pew Research Center, 51% of Biden supporters plan on voting by mail where only 25% of trump supporters say they plan to vote by mail.

The President’s statements on social media are very damaging as he puts millions of votes at risk by spreading a rhetoric of distrust of the American voting system. This has provoked a response from Twitter themselves warning users about the falsehoods of the president’s tweets.

Twitter stated on the account @TwitterSafety, “We added a label to two @realDonaldTrump Tweets about California’s vote-by-mail plans as part of our efforts to enforce our civic integrity policy. We believe those Tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process.”

They go on to explain that mail-in voting is very rarely linked to voter fraud and that many states, like California, only send ballots to those that are registered to vote.

What some people, including the President, fail to realize is that social media platforms aren’t flagging their posts to silence republican voices, it’s to combat sharing of inaccurate information and the general misinforming of Americans.

Once the results of the election are clear, it is very probable that if the vote is not in President Trump’s favor he will claim election fraud. Due to his constant attacks on the American voting system, it is likely that many of his supporters will believe him.

As fears concerning how our country will fare after another four years of a Trump Presidency continue to grow, it is crucial that democracy is upheld and every vote is counted in the 2020 presidential election.