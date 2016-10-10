The real winners of the presidential debates

The real winners of these presidential debates is the Last week’s presidential Donald Trump-led, Tea Party evolved, social media enabled Alt-Right Party that rose from the carcass of the Republican Party. Donald trump and the Alt-Right movement have officially hit primetime with its message broadcasted to hundreds of millions of people across the globe. Given enough time, the supporters of this message could carry Trump all the way to the White House.



Donald Trump’s campaign has been re-energized since he embraced his original base by replacing Campaign Manager Paul Manafort with Breitbart Executive Chairman Stephen Bannon. Thus began the ascension after the July-August free falls. With reputable polls showing almost a dead even heat coming into the debate, the game is still anybody’s for the taking. The excitement surrounding Monday’s debate has appeared to rile up Donald Trump’s online supporters while traditional media raved about Hillary the winner. Which better reflects the attitude of the American people?



Donald Trump has tapped into a true force in today’s evolving media. The Rupert Murdoch-owned Roger Ailes created Fox News empire with figureheads such as Sean Hannity, Megyn Kelly, Bill O’Reilly, Chris Wallace and its rotating panel of leading conservative voices once led the ministry of propaganda for the ultra right Republican Party. One of whom, Hannity, was recognized by Trump in the debate. This group of traditional media figures have sculpted a new generation of nationalistic ideology spread using the internet.

First connected to Donald Trump through the “Birther” movement. The so called alt-Right websites such as Breitbart, Drudge Report, Infowars, even unlikely ally Wikileaks have entered into a mutual embrace with Trump. The_Donald Subreddit recently uncovered evidence that Clinton’s IT Specialist Paul Combetta sought help within the online community on how to conceal emails for a VVIP. After the rift the DNC emails leak caused, the online community eagerly awaited the “October Surprise” promised by Julian Assange. What was once a Koch brothers puppet grassroots movement has been rooted by a fellow billionaire and thrusted into mainstream politics with the help of its loyal army of Netizens. Clinton camps’ labelling of the group as “deplorable conspiracy peddlers” has united the movement’s goal to keep Clinton away from the candidacy. It’s even actively recruiting the Sanders supporters using Clinton’s calling them “basement dwellers”. The alt-Right emerged from the crevices of the Internet to the national stage for its fight against the establishment.



This ideology has turned the Republican Party upside down with ousting of Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner and representation by the 3 leading Republican candidates. The movement has proven so powerful that Republicans are abandoning their posts to align with Hillary Clinton. We are witnessing the birth of a new American political party.



In Donald Trump, the movement has found itself the most exaggerated representation of America. His unapologetically extravagant exceptionalism resonates with an America deep in the midst of a recession. Monday’s debate was the prize for the movement after it battled through a historically tough field of primary opponents.

On this stage, some of the movement’s most controversial platforms were on display. Fear of Islamic terrorism, Federal Reserve reform, support for more law enforcement, Clinton email scandals, climate change denial, President Obama “Birther” issue, immigration reform, second amendment rights.



No topics are too controversial in today’s political climate. Especially when an outsider is criticizing an establishment candidate. Hillary Clinton did get caught wiping her private servers of tens of thousands of emails before the FBI investigation. She did give lucrative speeches to the very banking industry she seeks to regulate. The Clinton Foundation did reform after alleged pay-to-play transactions. Leaks did reveal the DNC conspired against the outsider Bernie Sanders in favor of its own. Libya, Iraq, Yemen and Syria do lay in ruins in part because of Clinton’s foreign policy. With upcoming new leaks regarding Clinton and millions of passionate online Trump supporters diligently working to investigate her every move, the November election is still anybody’s game.



With the removal of Bernie Sanders, the progressive movement has lost its passion. While seen as a safe pick, Hillary Clinton generates nowhere near the passion commanded by Donald Trump. Passion drove Obama into presidency. Passion also drove us into the War on Terror. Passion of the British people gave us the unexpected Brexit. Given today’s fast changing political climate driven by the internet, a Donald Trump presidency is not unimaginable.