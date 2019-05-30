SHARE:

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has excluded Fox News Channel from televising any of its candidate debates during the upcoming presidential cycle. Its 2020 presidential candidates are rejecting invitations from the network to hold town halls, forfeiting the chance to persuade voters watching who tune in

“Democratic National Committee will not allow Fox News to televise any of its primary debates,” ABC news reported. “With chairman Tom Perez citing a recent article in The New Yorker which details the ties between the channel and the Trump administration.”

The decision and will help President Donald J. Trump and Republicans spread their corrosive and divisive narrative without Democrats disputing their message.

Regardless of party affiliation and network’s obvious bias, town halls and talks shows reach diverse audiences, audiences Democrats need to win over if they want to retake the Senate and the White House in 2020. This is an opportunity to persuade voters to change the direction of the country, maybe even their hate-filled hearts.

The message of free college, free healthcare is only popular in blue states. The narrative has taken hold of the Democratic party and the pandering to the party minority is going to help Republicans and President Trump win in red and purple states.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren accused the network of economic advantage using hate, bigotry and racism while rejecting an offer from to hold a town hall.

“Hate-for-profit works only if there’s profit, so Fox News balances a mix of bigotry, racism, and outright lies with enough legit journalism to make the claim to advertisers that it’s a reputable news outlet,” Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted. “It’s all about dragging in ad money—big ad money.”

If Senator Warren believes Fox News is filled with hate, bigotry and racism, she should accept the offer and hold a town hall to persuade those voters with facts while defending her ideas and calling out the network.

Presidential candidate, Mayor Pete Buttgieg accepted Fox News offer to hold a town hall, and criticized fellow presidential candidates for failing to reach their audience.

“I think a lot of people tune into this network who do it in good faith,” Mayor Pete Buttigieg stated during a Fox News town hall. “There are a lot of Americans who my party can’t blame if they are ignoring our message, because they will never hear it if we don’t go on and talk about it.”

Mayor Buttigieg has a point. If the voters don’t go to the Democrats, the Democrats must go to the voters. Not every eligible voter in the country watches CNN, MSNBC or other Democrat-friendly networks.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are frequent guests on Fox News. They seem to understand the importance of reaching out to conservative audiences in hope of winning in red and purple states.

The other Democrat candidates should follow the example of these brave women if they really care for the country, not only half of it.

In 2016 Democrats failed to persuade blue collar white voters, the primary demographic group tuning into the Fox News network. Democrats need to avoid the same mistake in the 2020 if they want to win the majority seats in the Senate and the White House.