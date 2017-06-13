Polyamory is between you and your partner

Whatever relationship one choses to be in shouldn’t concern anybody else except the participating parties. Same goes for polyamory.

In today’s day and age, people are open to new things and experiences they hadn’t before. We all want to be creative and experimental in every aspect of our lives. An incredibly important component of our lives is a romantic relationship and one of the aspects of polyamory is that the more comfortable and honest we can be with our partners, the happier we are.

The chance to be honest with your partner and stay happy in the relationship is a very valuable thing that we as members of the modern society are lucky to experience.

“Termed “The New Monogamy” in the journal Psychotherapy Networker, is a type of polyamory in which the goal is to have one long-standing relationship and a willingness to openly acknowledge that the long-standing relationship might not meet each partner’s emotional and sexual needs for all time,” according to Rolling Stone.

Polyamory, or non-monogamy, is commonly misinterpreted as polygamy but there is big difference between these two concepts. While polygamy allows people to have more than one spouse and is usually associated with patriarchal religions, polyamory instead distinguishes a clear difference between primary relationships and ones on the side.

Furthermore, polyamory isn’t necessarily applied to married couples only since it’s practiced among all types of relationships. Being in a polyamorous relationship means being open to the possibility of you or your partner dating other people. However, that doesn’t mean that one can date multiple other people without their partner’s knowledge and use polyamory as an excuse. That would be cheating.

A significant part of polyamorous relationships is that both partners are allowed to date somebody else, but they separate their lovers into two categories: primary partners and secondary partners.

Primary relationships are always the most important ones and both of the partners usually agree on that. In fact, people who practice polyamory want to experience the so-called “new relationship energy” which usually diminishes in a long-term relationship.

Polyamorous relationships require trust and honesty from both partners.

Though it’s practiced by many people nowadays, society seems to have a hard time accepting it. It is understandable, since we live in the era of constant change and the world is not the same as it used to be even 10 years ago. Societal norms and values are always evolving, which makes it harder to keep up with the progress.

Everybody has the right to have their relationships the way they want it.

Personally, I’m not quite ready for a polyamorous relationship but I wholeheartedly support anyone who is. It’s a personal preference that should be respected and acknowledged by the public. Just because it’s not traditional doesn’t automatically mean that it’s wrong or immoral.

These individuals are in committed loving relationships and don’t deserve to be persecuted because of ignorance and the public’s unwillingness to accept change.