Trump mocking a foreign film that won Best Picture is about as entitled as someone can get.

The 2019 South Korean film “Parasite” became the Best Picture winner of the 2020 Oscars. This historic moment went on to be praised upon as one of the greatest Best Picture wins. That is until one man, who is the President of the United States, decides to put the film on blast for its win.

President Trump talked about “Parasite” and its historic win at a rally on February 21st and according to the AP News site, he said this: “How bad were Academy Awards this year, did you see? ‘And the winner is a movie…from South Korea.”

President Trump’s words towards the film were very harsh and weren’t called for at all. It doesn’t surprise anyone though as he tends to say his opinions all the time on different subjects and continues to make a mockery of himself. He then makes a mockery to the country itself according to CNN News: “What the hell was that about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade…” Trump doesn’t have any sense of decency in him as his words could potentially even harm world relations between the US and South Korea.

“Parasite” was a brilliant film with social commentary that is relevant and even scary to that point. What makes the film relevant is its themes of classism/class warfare and the effects it can have psychologically speaking towards anyone. It’s similar to how Trump feels about the lower classes considering how he’s a billionaire which he treats the lower classes with no respect.

He then decides to bring up that he hasn’t even seen the film yet which makes his words even more hypocritical. “Was it good? I don’t know” said Trump. It comes off as being a fool that he didn’t even see the film and he has no right to criticize the film winning Best Picture.

Trump then brings up films like “Gone With the Wind” and “Sunset Boulevard” to compare with “Parasite” and wants more movies like that. “Can we get like ‘Gone With the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard, so many great movies.” It’s in poor taste that he even brings up a film like “Gone With the Wind.” It’s considered a classic, but it’s mainly focused on themes of the Confederacy and racism which are themes that wouldn’t resonate with people today.

The distribution company behind “Parasite,” Neon, has spoken about Trump’s criticism about “Parasite” and posted on their official Twitter by saying “Understandable. He can’t read.” Neon’s tweet has received a positive response as many came to the defense of the film and openly mocked Trump himself on Twitter. It’s satisfying to see Neon openly mock Trump for his comments on “Parasite.”

In the next few years from now, people will always remember “Parasite” as being a superb film whereas Trump’s words will be remembered for him being a total clown.