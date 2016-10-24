Passing prop. 51 pays for PCC property upgrades

If Proposition 51 fails, the U Building — the condemned, eerily silent 80,000-square-foot science building adjacent to the Bonnie parking areas and the Science Village — is doomed.

The “U” could stand for “Unsafe.” Inspections over the years revealed that the building, known also as Armen Sarafian Hall, would not survive a strong earthquake, according to PCC documents.

The Division of the State Architect required the four-story structure to be vacated, a college spokesman said. It’s too risky to occupy, and renovation and retrofitting were not cost effective, administrators said in 2012. The building would have to be razed and rebuilt.

Proposition 51 authorizes $9 billion in general obligation bonds (loan paid back from state revenues over years) for school facilities, according to numerous election guides. $2 billion of the total is for community colleges. The funds are to be allocated for repair or new construction.

Passage of Proposition 51 on Nov. 8 could see a desperately needed, up-to-date science building rise up in the U Building’s place. Voters could bring those nursing, dental, biology, chemistry, and science students back home from the Foothill campus, from other buildings, and from classroom bungalows, to a space with modern, science-specific labs.

In the years that the U Building has been dormant, STEM programs have become rising stars and magnets for funding and donations.

“If Proposition 51 passes,” said Richard S. Storti, Assistant Superintendent and Vice President at PCC, “the U Building is the number one project in the state. It will be the first project to be funded.”

Proposition 51 projects are determined by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

“Pasadena Community College District has a project in our spending plan that is approximately $60.5M,” a spokesman for the Office said in an email. “The state contribution to that project that would be contingent upon the passage of Proposition 51 is approximately $58.3M with district contributing $2.2M.”

Storti said that these would be the funds allocated for the U Building. If Proposition 51 passes, he said, “PCC could have a new U Building within a five-year period.”

PCC now has contemporary arts and technology buildings, a student center, and numerous other new structures. This is thanks, in part, to Measure P, a construction bond approved by Pasadena Area voters in 2002 that is now running out of funds.

Yes, those 17 propositions in your hefty 40-something page ballot booklet are a hot mess. But remember, your vote counts. Many important issues have passed with small majorities. PCC voter power is fierce, considering 27,000 students, plus 1,100 faculty, staff, families, and the networks they influence.

According to the nonpartisan political guide Ballotpedia, proposition 51 is supported by the Republican and Democratic parties of California as well as the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of California endorses and the Republican Party of Los Angeles County.

Governor Jerry Brown opposes Proposition 51 as California has taken on way too much debt. Especially considering unfunded pension costs.

However, there has not been a statewide school bond in 10 years. As distasteful as the idea is to some, state or local bonds are how school facilities get built. Since 1998, state bonds have provided $4 billion for community college facilities. Local Measure P provided $150,000,000 from bonds to rebuild on the PCC campus.

Proposition 51 earmarks $7 billion for much-needed

repair and upgrades in K-12 public school facilities which is no small matter.

If Proposition 51 fails, Storti says, “PCC and all the other community colleges and school districts will have to look for other funding.” The Trustees might consider putting a local measure on the ballot in two years, he said. If it passes, it might be a decade before the U Building is replaced.