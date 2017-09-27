Mother Nature is pissed off

U.S. Navy photo/Released A satellite image taken Sept. 7, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. EST shows Hurricane Irma, center, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean, and Hurricane Katia in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Irma is a category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of more than 180 mph and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph. the storm is expected to impact the southeastern United States.

There’s a party in the USA and hurricanes, earthquakes, fires, and heat waves are all invited.

As the world literally burns in a sea of flames, it’s hard to not question whether or not people will start to realize that yes, big shock, global warming is real.

I’m not sure who thinks that it is normal for multiple hurricanes to hit several states, or a major earthquake to hit Mexico within the same month. California shares the same fault line as Mexico, so we may be next. Let’s not forget the different wildfires that are raging across the states. Normal right?

For years scientists have tried to open our eyes and get us to see the reality of climate control and for generations, we have ignored it and ignored it. It’s as if scientists are a mother trying to convince their toddler not to pick their nose anymore. We pick and pick at Earth’s resources and don’t care that if we continuously pick, the Earth will eventually bleed.

Well now, Mother is mad and Mother is disciplining us.

To say that Hurricane Harvey was not caused by global warming proves that ignorance is still very much alive. Scientists have studied the changing environment for years, and it is known that, “ the effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and warmer oceans, made those storms far more destructive than they would have been in previous decades”.

According to political conservative commentator Ann Coulter, science has nothing to do with it.

I don't believe Hurricane Harvey is God's punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than "climate change." https://t.co/K7d7mopY5Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 29, 2017

“The scientific evidence is clear. Within the scientific community, there is no debate,” says the Union of Concerned Scientists, “An overwhelming majority of climate scientists agree that global warming is happening and that human activity is the primary cause.”

Maybe if the Union of Concerned Scientists is saying global warming exists, we should listen. Even the once skeptical Republican party has come to realize, holy hell maybe this climate change is a problem. Andy Sabin, owner of refining company and supporter of President Donald Trump, spoke a little on his experience.

“Being a Republican, being an environmentalist encompasses a lot,” said Sabin, “it’s about doing the right thing while we’re on the planet.”

To think, that if we would have listened to scientists, we could have fought against global warming.

The critics of global warming are in denial of the unmistakable truth that the human race is not perfect. The human race has a lot of working and intellectual advancement to do if there is a chance to fix the damage that has been made to Mother Earth.

How can we fix this? We can’t. Why you may ask? It’s because of politics, baby.

“I will oppose any legislation relating to climate change that includes a net increase in government revenue,” as stated in the Americans For Prosperity pledge; first to sign the pledge was Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio. That’s a man who really hates the world, but loves the money going into his pockets.

It’s all about the money, money, money for the political figures and as long as money remains the driving force of power in people’s desire for success, nothing will be done to aid the world.

Trump’s environmental advisor, Myron Ebell is definitely in for the money. He has formerly sat down with big oil corporate heads Chevron and Exxon to discuss ways to fight against climate science.

According to the Washington Post, emails were discovered between the new Environmental Protection Agency head, Scott Pruitt, and major oil and fossil fuel corporations.

Washington Post reports, “The Koch brothers’ emails showed that they were cherry picking their regulations to make them more money,” and Pruitt was a major contributor to their skewed regulations-working directly with corporate interests and state legislators.

A considerable solution is to let the money wash away in the winds of great hurricanes, let all our resources crumble under the power of great devastating earthquakes, let our whole world burn away until the Republicans have nothing left to hunger over. Maybe then, something will be done.