SHARE:

A survey regarding Covid 19 showed that the true end of the pandemic will be when 70% of Americans of all ages have been vaccinated, according to the 723 epidemiologists that participated in the survey.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on May 10 expanded the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine’s emergency use authorization to include adolescents ages 12-15, and on May 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended that the vaccine be used for this population,” said Kaia Hubbard with the U.S News and World Report.

If you have been fully vaccinated according to the CDC, you can now resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic. Such as, participating in activities without wearing a mask, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidelines. For example, in restaurants every employee is required to wear a mask and maintain social distance unless you are fully vaccinated and can prove it. Another popular example would be in schools, the CDC has said that middle, elementary, and high school students only have to socially distance of 3 feet in classroom settings.

A fully vaccinated person should still continue to wear a mask because they are not entirely protected against covid and could possibly pass the virus to those who have an underlying health issue. Trusting every person to do their part isn’t feasible because of the reactions we witnessed when covid first hit, people were still going out and partying including celebrities.

If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. I would still recommend doing so, so that you protect the people around you.

A false misconception is that if you get the vaccination you are 100% protected, you can still get it and spread it, symptoms will just be milder (if any appear).

“Some people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still get sick because no vaccine is 100% effective. Experts continue to monitor and evaluate how often this occurs, how severe their illness is, and how likely a vaccinated person is to spread COVID-19 to others.” the CDC website states.

Since it is not completely effective and we still don’t know that much about the vaccines or Covid 19 itself, which has only been around for a year and a half, it is ridiculous that we are already starting to ease off on the mask mandates. Even though the death toll isn’t what it was at COVID’s peak does not mean that we shouldn’t wear masks, especially inside places that typically have little to no airflow.

Covid 19 is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If you can still contract it and spread it, then why risk opening the economy before we’ve reached herd immunity with 70% of US citizens vaccinated, just because people are tired of wearing masks.

There are more states with no mask mandates than there are with mask mandates, which says a lot about our country. It shows how selfish we are and how little we care about our communities.