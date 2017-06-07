Wonder women only: You mad, bro?

As any superhero fan knows by now, Wonder Woman’s first live-action film appearance hit theaters last weekend and proved to be yet another box office hit from DC Comics, the same series known for superheroes like Batman and Superman. The Alamo Drafthouse celebrated the female-centered super-heroine film in a rather unique (and extremely justified) way — a woman’s only screening that apparently shattered the fragile masculinity of some men who were offended at the thought of women getting together in support and celebration of a feminist icon. No male guests, no male staff, only people who identify as female were allowed to attend.

A statement released by the cinema stated, “Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz, and when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

Even though this screening was only for one night (it’s not like men were kept from seeing this movie altogether), some men took to the internet to share their concerns and unhappiness at the thought of a bunch of women gathering in one space to watch their superhero representative on the big screen.

One person commented on Facebook and said, “apparently ‘equality’ is only selective nowadays. How about a “men’s only” showing of the movie or is that not how equality works?”

What, are you afraid of a little girl power? That’s what it seems like. Honestly, why do you even care? Do these women-only screenings and other such events threaten your manhood? Are you that insecure?

Superheroes, at least the ones who make it to film, have long-been male characters. Often in these films, the woman plays the love interest (think of Harley Quinn and Joker’s relationship) or the typical “damsel in distress.”

In response to the backlash, the Alamo Drafthouse decided to host more women’s-only screenings, which sold out just like the first one did, and the proceeds from the screening on June 6 were donated to Planned Parenthood.

These men had a problem with the “sexism” behind these women-specific screenings, however the minute that the problem of unequal wages for women comes up, it’s like they’ve never even heard of the word.

It seems as though the men who responded negatively towards the screenings really have nothing else to complain about. Sounds like a pretty privileged life.