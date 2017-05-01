Fyre Festival bursts into flames

#Fyrefest becomes #failfest in less than 24 hours.

The Fyre Festival organized by Ja Rule and Billy McFarland was advertised to be the span of two weekends but was cancelled when the event was incapable of accommodating their hundreds of guests. All set on a private island in the Bahamas that was once belonged to drug kingpin Pablo Escobar with passes costing up to $250,000 a piece but ended up being more like a FEMA relief station and has event goers livid.

Though, that’s not even Pablo’s island.

PS Here's Norman Cay: THIS was the island owned by Pablo Escobar not Fyre Cay, which is NOT even a private island pic.twitter.com/3hyzFSb0sw — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) April 29, 2017

“Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience,” the organizers said in a statement. “Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests.”

Elizabeth Pears, news editor at UK Buzzfeed, went live via her Twitter account to show the event grounds.

“It looks like a science project, like a greenhouse where you grow tomatoes,” Pears said to 3,145 live viewers on Twitter.

When approached, the locals stated that it was obvious to them that the island couldn’t hold a festival but no one asked them.

I just had a chat with a local Bahamian. He said it would have been clear to anyone that the festival could not accommodate 100s of people — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) April 29, 2017

Even though #FyreFestival is being touted as a VIP event, some people paid as little as $600 for flights and accommodation and were stranded — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) April 29, 2017

This festival was organised by foreigners but Bahamians have had to pick up the pieces, from site workers to the Ministry of Tourism — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) April 29, 2017

The event was even promoted by Kendall Jenner, though we probably shouldn’t be trusting her judgement since it hasn’t been serving her too well lately.

Can we just go back to the good old days of Woodstock? Where on a humble green hill they had some good herb and listened to some groovy music. Since the popularity of festivals has now become an accessory people acquire for the #selfie likes, the wholesome experience of live music has been trivialized to a money making machine that would surely would have offended Janis Joplin. Though the historic festival was a transcendental experience for attendees, so was their acres of trash and liquor bottles for the following weeks. It required 250 waste employees to clean up the carnage.

But clean up after themselves this time.

The horror stories like the Pemberton Music Festival from last year in the British Columbia wilderness that left a state park looking like a landfill are ridiculous. This is 2017 for Christ’s sake, you know how to recycle. Event workers are not your mothers and if you can get wasted at Dave & Busters without causing mayhem, you can handle going to a giant park.

So maybe when you see Coachella and Burning Man you think , “I can totally do that.”

Well, Ja Rule had the money and celebrity endorsements and he still couldn’t do that. Like Pears said in her wonderfully witty commentary of the event grounds, “I guess he isn’t always there when you call.” Ja Rule sent a tweet out Friday morning to remind everyone that it isn’t his fault but that he is taking full responsibility for the fiasco.

Ja Rule sounds like the couple on Craigslist that doesn’t understand why you don’t believe their story about going on safari in Africa and needing you to Western Union them $12,000 while you sublet a penthouse in West Hollywood for $800 a month.

We will see the aftermath of the festival and whether Ja Rule and his organizers stay to their word. Ja Rule is already $100 million deep in lawsuits, they could save on funds for next year by keeping the pass holders for a reality television show, “Pissed and afraid.”