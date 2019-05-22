SHARE:

For 40 years Monsanto (now bought out by Bayer) has confidently stated that their glyphosate-based weed killer, Roundup, is safe and effective. Recent lawsuits allege farmers who used the product regularly have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, proving the safety of this product is questionable.

An Oakland, California jury recently agreed that a couple’s cancer was linked to the usage of Roundup, resulting in the third multi-million dollar verdict.

If that isn’t upsetting enough, consumers are furious that Monsanto has failed to disclose that glyphosate in Roundup may be a hazardous carcinogen. Instead of holding themselves accountable, Monsanto continuously denies that these health issues aren’t the result of their product usage and that there is not enough claims to back it up.

This isn’t the first time Monsanto has been less than transparent and willfully negligent. Even prior to the endless spiral of lawsuits from Roundup’s effect on people’s health, the company deservedly had a bad reputation.

Back in the 1960s, Monsanto’s product Agent Orange was used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam war. The product contained a dangerous common herbicide, dioxin, which caused serious health issues such as birth defects, cancer, and severe neurological and psychological problems. These serious health complications befell the Vietnamese people, returning U.S. servicemen and even their families.

Studies from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a division of the World Health Organization (WHO), led a judge in Fresno to issue a preliminary ruling to allow California to list glyphosate as a carcinogen under the state’s proposition 65.

Bayer fought back with the claim that IARC is “junk science”. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. begged to differ, citing that Monsanto has faced more than 13,400 plaintiffs nationwide alleging that Roundup has caused cancer.

“Mounting evidence suggests that Monsanto knew about the hazards posed by glyphosate exposure, but failed to disclose this information to the public,” said Kennedy. “Any time a corporation markets a harmful product to consumers as safe for use, it must be held accountable for the damage caused by that product.”

What’s more alarming is that other genetically modified crops have been saturated with remaining residue of Monsanto’s herbicides. Almost all commercial foods like oatmeal, granola and breakfast bars have been found with traces of glyphosate. The Detox Project announced that their testing at University of California San Francisco revealed glyphosate was found in 93% of the the 131 people in their sample group.

Most recently, the Impossible Burger – branded as a “natural” and health conscientious meatless burger – tested positive for glyphosate. Even people who have made the choice of pursuing a vegan lifestyle for health and environmental reasons are worried.

Large GMO corporations continue to deem themselves as safe, but the uproar towards glyphosate will continue. As it should, now that the monumental impact of glyphosate and other herbicides on human health and our environment has begun to reveal itself in alarming ways. It deserves a demand for answers.

Controversy around Monsanto will remain, especially with their other threats and suspicious money deals happening in the background of all of this. The company will rightfully continue to live up to their name “corporate evil”.

It just proves that money seems to be Bayer’s number one priority, NOT the health of the people.