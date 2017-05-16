City council shows no compassion to cannabis consumers

Let’s get personal. I need medical cannabis and so do many people in the city of Pasadena. But there’s a problem: our city council has a personal vendetta against dispensaries.

Pasadena City Council has been acting vehemently to eradicate medical cannabis access to patients in the area by moving to turn off the power and water to the businesses they access it from.

Along with not permitting delivery in the Pasadena area, the council has absolutely no plan to establish access for the Californians living in their city who voted for this 21 years ago and again for recreational use just last year.

Though city councilmember Margaret McAustin claims this isn’t against medical use, it is. It is a very direct opposition to the needs and wants of their California constituents who voted for the Compassionate Use Act, Proposition 215, in 1996.

Legally, right now in California and as a resident of the state, we can obtain a prescription from a doctor for a condition that can be eased with medical marijuana. After that, a patient may visit a dispensary (if you’re a Pasadena resident that would be in Narnia) to acquire medical marijuana to ease their symptoms.

When registered voters are denied access to their medication and cannabis that they voted for, this is the city’s way of refusing to serve them. I am appalled by the actions of city council and hope to see supporters of cannabis all out there with me in the fight against the removal of access in Pasadena.

However, this is just the first vote through the house and now there is a second vote they need to get it officially in place. Also, they must establish due process for the businesses to appeal. They kept referring to a zoning ordinance that bans marijuana dispensaries but that was something not voted on by the public. The vote was exclusive to the council, who seem to have a personal problem with marijuana.

So, let’s pretend we end up in the Pleasantville version of Pasadena where there’s no dispensaries and we all pretend we’re not violating the rights of our voters.

Under the list of pre-existing conditions for the American Health Care Act as it stands, since my endometriosis causes menstrual irregularities and other female related things the Trump administration opposes, I am considered a pre-existing condition.

When I was 15, I was diagnosed with endometriosis when my first period sent me to the emergency room. The prescription for the pain was a cocktail of vicodin and muscle relaxers. If I wasn’t medicated with those, I would sometimes pass out from the pain and be unable to go to class. The campus security literally carried me to my mom’s car once.

But at the age of 24, I found medical cannabis at Golden State Collective and the magic power of CBD (cannabidiol). When I use CBD, I have a clear mind and can stand upright during the first few days of my period and during other painful endo-related symptoms which was something that I wasn’t able to do before with the “so-called help” of pharmaceutical drugs. Golden State Collective was my first dispensary and I currently work for them under the Local 770 United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW). My employer, Shaun Szameit, is respectful and pays a living wage for his employees and has maintained a positive relationship with our neighbors, including the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.

I have worked for a business where that wasn’t the case and I feel that those who do not treat their patients and employees with compassion should be shut down. But that’s not who the council is hurting, they are hurting the business owners who want to do the right thing while still providing residents with their medicine.

If this passes through the senate, I will not only lose local access to my medication that I have a right to but I will be out of a job that helps me pursue my degree here at Pasadena City College by supporting me financially. I also feel like I owe the community so much gratitude for working tirelessly and paying weekly fines to stay open so that I can get up everyday and live my life without pain.

I want to call out the elephant between the lines of this measure. I do not appreciate this tip toe dance city council is doing around the obvious distaste and disapproval of medical cannabis and the rights of the Pasadena voters. Don’t say “unlawful uses,” council, but say clearly what is the intention of these rushed actions.

When I entered the address for Pasadena City Hall to see the way their precinct voted, I found that 68% were in favor of proposition 64.

The zoning measure the council kept referring to was not brought to the public for discussion, was not voted upon by their constituents but was passed in secret.

Mr. Mayor, I will hold you to higher standard than that. Now, I speak only to you.

In this day and age we ask for clarity and I would like you to stop lying by omission. It is very clear to me that you are refusing to serve your city. I would hate to see what your voters would think then to know that you are not on the right side of history. And whoever fills your seat must commit themselves to the expressed interests of the residents of Pasadena. Otherwise, who is it you’re serving?