Opinion: Being human in a robotic world

We’ve survived the agricultural revolution, industrial revolution, and are now faced with another stage and arguably most drastic of technological revolutions, digital.

Digital technology has made our lives immensely easier and more interconnected. In a short time we’ve transformed from one stationary telephone per household to handheld computing devices that double as telephones in every pocket connecting the globe.

Like each revolution before this, we are driven by a need to work faster and smarter to free up human labor. This time might be the end to the need for physical labor as we know it.

Modern industries are working hard to find the fastest way to rid themselves of human labor costs, in turn, creating growth in the technological industry.

As we furiously search for the next great platform to adopt this manual to digital transformation, we are equally passionate about constructing robots to do our jobs. From parking attendant kiosks to bomb disabling robots, we already employ the help of our lifeless friends.

We should of course continue to expand our current trajectory of development towards a more automated world. It’s what we do with the excess people that makes us human.

Do we as a society have a responsibility to care for those who can not physically or mentally work? How our generation receives our parents to retirement will speak on the morality of the species.

If distributed more evenly, we can produce enough resources to comfortably sustain the entire global population. With robots providing for our comfort, a Wall-e world of hedonism is not far-fetched, which might be preferred over a future of wars and destruction.

To help us make that decision, we’d need to first change how we measure the health of our economic system. An economic system where health is represented entirely by growth is inherently unsustainable on a finite planet.

The military industrial complex is just trying to save itself. It’s on us to choose how to develop our shared future.

Instead of weapons, let’s build more hospitals where robots conduct surgeries and replace organic parts. Let’s build more schools where the Internet connects students from across the world and allow equal access to information. Let’s build more farms with more efficient machines that harvest more crops and invest more to research the inevitable future of genetically modified food. Let’s build more homes that are self-sustaining with robot butlers fueled by endless renewable energy. Let’s use the skills we’ve learned creating weapons and work together to make us a multi-planetary species.

If we are going to live in a digital world, we might as well make it a pleasant one. What we do with the extra time is our choice.