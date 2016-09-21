Protruding politicians personal privacy

Most everyone expects the right to privacy, whether they’re famous or not. However, when it comes to the privacy of the potential future president, people want to know if they possess the physical and mental fortitude needed for the job.

When former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton collapsed during a ceremony commemorating the attacks on Sep. 11, the matter of her health was brought into question, sparking an argument of whether she was healthy enough to be president.

People in today’s society no longer have respect for other’s privacy as evidenced by the fact that reality television shows are among the most viewed shows in the US. Tabloids and reality TV that divulge people’s personal information are usually in high demand because the fact is everybody wants to know everything about everyone, especially their most confidential information.

So it comes as no surprise that people and the media insisted secretary Clinton divulge her personal health records to the public. Immediately after the incident secretary Clinton decided to oblige and disclose her health records. However, despite her efforts people are still not fully satisfied and it seems they never will be.

A person should always have exclusive rights in deciding whether or not they want to share their personal health records with anybody. Public figures should also be able to exercise this right. Even though they seem to have no privacy anymore, nobody should be allowed to cross the line when it comes to other people’s personal and intimate information.

“…like a lot of people I just thought I could keep going forward and power through it, and obviously that didn’t work out so well,” said secretary Clinton, mentioning her episode in an interview with CNN, “I just didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal.”

In terms of personal information, when people are visiting a doctor, they know that all of their records stay confidential; it’s the law. That same law applies to people running for president, even though they are public figures.

A lot of people might disagree with that, arguing that to make an informed decision they need to know everything about who they are voting for. The future president needs to be someone who is ready for any unexpected situation and being in poor health could easily jeopardize one’s judgment.

Many of the previous US presidents never released their health records and that never seemed to produce serious consequences. Many of them used to keep their health information private in order to keep everything under control.

If divulging personal information concerning one’s health to the public was that important, then all the presidents of the US would have never been able to become who they were.

According to MSNBC Donald Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said, “I don’t know why we need such extensive medical reporting when we all have a right to privacy.” However, both candidates made their health records open to the public.

Secretary Clinton’s personal physician and Chair Of Internal Medicine at CareMount Medical, Dr. Lisa Bardack, she is in “excellent mental condition.”

Since our public is so spoiled with information, they will always want more and will never be completely satisfied. Once people fully examine everybody’s health records and they no longer have anything to say about the matter, surely another problem will arise. People have lost the meaning of privacy and it’s crucial that they understand the distinction between private and public information because everybody deserves respect.