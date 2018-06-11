SHARE:

Written by Grace Pickering and Mandie Montes

Not only has Trump moved to support ending the federal ban on weed, but Pasadena has now taken the initiative and passed Measure CC.

The measure, which passed with almost 60 percent approval, states that the city of Pasadena will approve to open six new cannabis dispensaries, four cultivation sites and four testing labs. However, this measure will also eliminate existing dispensaries and cultivation sites operating in Pasadena without a license.

Of the several measures proposed in Pasadena, Measure CC was more contentious than the others.

Since the City Council placed a ban on cannabis in 2016, it’s been a tense topic for citizens of Pasadena as well as dispensary owners and operators. The ongoing battle has caused some dispensaries to shut down altogether and others are fighting to remain open.

Shaun Szameit, the operator of Golden State Collective dispensary, which was present before Pasadena’s 2016 ban, is fighting to amend this measure as it will cease his business in Pasadena.

“I am a good citizen and responsible neighbor who in good faith engaged in a civil process and have put a fair fight attempting to overturn what I believe to be improper legislation,” said Szameit at a City Council meeting. “Please don’t remove me from the city and take away this amazing platform that I can utilize to benefit those who need it the most in this city.”

Though Szameit knows his dispensary could be shut down, he still urged the public to vote yes for Measure CC, as he believes it is a better option than not having any dispensaries in Pasadena. He is hopeful that he can convince the City Council to allow him to operate, however, if they fail to cooperate with Szameit and amend the measure he will “restart the movement to call for a November ballot.”

Members of the Pasadena community have also expressed their concern over this new measure, citing that allowing Golden State Collective to continue to operate is vital to their well-being.

“It is impossible to find places that are clean and nice and kind and honest,” said Sue Newton who deals with chronic pain and was previously paralyzed for three years. “It is not fair to eliminate all these places.”

Though Measure CC has passed, it will take around eight to twelve months for new businesses to apply for a permit. In fact, according to Pasadena Star News, “the application process itself is still being drafted.” Once the application process is finalized, businesses can submit applications which will then be reviewed by a city committee. The city committee will ultimately decide what businesses will be granted permits, based on certain criteria.

Although Measure CC has been passed, the City Council continues to have the ability to amend it, but with enough support behind him, Szameit has taken it upon himself to take his case to the California Supreme Court.

“I appealed my case to the California Supreme Court, and I’m waiting for them to determine it,” said Szameit. “I’m in a waiting game right now, but I’m trying to show my face and do what’s right. This is my democratic process.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

