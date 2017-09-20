Tournament of Roses intensifies internship application process

Experience the behind the scenes magic of New Year’s Day in an unrivaled celebration, here in Pasadena.

The Tournament of Roses Internship Program, offers students from Los Angeles County colleges the opportunity to be part of multiple committees supporting the 129th Rose Parade.

The internship is open to all majors and consists of multiple committees, including the Formation Area, Parade Operations, Post Parade, Alumni Social Media, Decoration, Music, and Equestrian. Summaries of each committee are posted on the application followed by an itinerary of scheduled meetings.

Applicants will have to list their committee preference in order of interest, 1 through 7. This internship program is in search of committed students who will be available to volunteer December 27, 2017 – January 3, 2018, and attend monthly committee meetings October through December.

Vanessa Schulz, PCC coordinator, states the program has expanded to more colleges to make it more interesting and valuable for the interns. Potential college interns must meet the eligibility requirements of being eighteen years or older, either reside, work, or attend a college within 15 miles of Pasadena City Hall. Students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5, and be enrolled in 6 units or more. All students must participate in the interview portion and write a 50 word paragraph as to why they want to participate with the Tournament of Roses.

Deanna Hagen, member of the formation committee, said the committee has been working to make the college intern program better every year hence “the application process will also evolve to help improve the experience.”

According to Katie McFadden, director of membership services, “the committee felt there needed to be a stricter application process this year, because there were a significant number of no-shows last year.”

The new addition to the application require students to submit two letters of recommendation, and one of them must be either from a professor, campus club, and or a community organization.

Applications are now open, and the last day to submit is on September 25th, 2017 by 12 pm.