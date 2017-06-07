The calendar, waitlist, and more: a guide to fall enrollment

Enrollment and registration does not need to be a hectic time period for students at PCC. As the spring semester wraps up, continuing students should still stay organized for the fall semester. From the calendar, to prerequisite clarifications, here’s what students need to know about enrolling for classes in the fall.

What’s the calendar for fall semester enrollment?

June 19: Schedule of fall semester classes release

June 26: Fall semester registration date and time assigned

August 28: First day of fall semester

How do I find my registration date?

Login to your Lancerpoint account.

Click the “Classes and Academics” tab.

In the “Registration” section to the left, go to the “Registration Tools” list, and click “Check Registration Status.”

Select Fall 2017, then the date you can select classes will be displayed.

Who gets priority registration?

Students that have been enrolled for 2 semesters automatically get priority registration based on the number of units completed

Active Duty military and veterans.

Students participating in disability support program and services or Cal WORKS.

Students in the Pathways program

How long can I be away from PCC until I need to reapply?

Once a student misses two semesters, they must reapply to PCC.

I’m taking a prerequisite class in the summer for a class I need in the fall. When will I be allowed to add the class?

Once the prerequisite class is complete, the following class can be added.

What should I do after I register for all of my classes?

Check with PCC’s bookstore website to see what books you need for class.

Use Lancerpoint to find out pay any outstanding fees. Payment can be made online or in person at the student business services in B-203. Students have until the first day of class to pay for their registration fees.

What gets me dropped from a class?

Not attending on the first class meeting.

Not adhering to classroom attendance policy, which varies for each class.

What’s the calendar for dropping a class?

Weeks 1-2: Students can drop the class without an entry on your transcript.

Weeks 3-11: Students can drop the class and receive a “W”

Weeks 12-16: Students may not not drop the class, and you must continue the course. Failure to drop the class will result in an F, as professors will not drop for students unless they don’t adhere to the attendance policy.

What is the waitlist procedure for a class?

Register for the course. Students will receive their place on the waitlist once they register.

Attend the first day and professors will determine how to handle waitlist students.

If professors accept students to enroll, students will be given an add code.

Input the add code on LancerPoint, where students register for classes.

I have a problem that guide didn’t cover, who do I ask?