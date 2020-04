SHARE:

Monday, March 16:

A staff was injured walking down a ramp on campus. The staff was transported to the health center for assistance.

Tuesday, March 17:

No incidents reported on this date.

Wednesday, March 18:

An officer contacted a subject who was observed taking food items from Lancers Pass without paying. The subject was escorted off campus. Lancers Pass didn’t wish to prosecute the subject.

A staff member reported a female transient roaming around the piazza. The transient was escorted off campus.

Transients were escorted off campus from the Mirror Pool area.

Thursday, March 19

The fire alarm was activated in Science Village. An area check was conducted and no fire was found.

Friday, March 20

Transients were escorted off campus from the E bldg. area.

Transients were escorted off campus.

Verbal disturbance with a male south of the ITS Building. Officers made contact with all parties and checked the male subject for warrants; negative results.

Disposition: Counseled and released.

Saturday, March 21

Transients were escorted off campus from lot 8 and east side of E-bldg.

Sunday, March 22

An officer escorted a vehicle off campus from the north side of the Forum. The driver was lost.