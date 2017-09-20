ALERT: Multiple sexual assaults reported on campus

Campus police sent out an email blast Tuesday night informing students that multiple counts of sexual battery were reported on Monday, September 18 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The suspect, who has been described as a light skinned male around 25 years of age, rode around campus on a bicycle and grabbed several victim’s buttocks.

He was reported wearing a white baseball hat, black t-shirt and blue jeans. The suspect rode a black bike with both red rims and handlebars.

Any information on these incidents or any similar incidents should be immediately reported to campus police at 626-585-7484.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.