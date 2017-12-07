SHARE:

The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) decked the hallway with a holiday boutique in front of the President’s annual holiday party in the Creveling Lounge to give the gift of charity to PCC programs.

President of the PTSA, Vivian Chan spoke with the Courier while she and the PTSA set up their holiday boutique.The auction proceeds provide grants to PCC’s departments, scholarships for students and funding to vital student related programs.

“Everything is very affordable and ‘tis the season to be giving; we really want [to] support student activities and resources,” Chan said.



The PTSA was established in 1954 and has been fundraising through the holiday boutique for the last two decades. The program supports student life on campus and their success at the holiday party helps them continue to give back and maintain important programs.

One of the benefiting programs is the Lancer Pantry that was started by Chan for students who struggle to afford groceries and to combat food insecurity on campus. This year, the PTSA is focusing on the Child Development Center.

The boutique has holiday related items, ranging from baked goods to a full Vroman’s gift bag. Some items have a more personal touch, like hand sewn placemats and bibs donated by Barbar Gorton who has been with the PTSA since 1992.

Gorton has created over 350 placemats over the years for not just the PTSA, but her church where she volunteers as well.

The auction brings in between 2000 to 3000 dollars each year. The event chair and former PTSA president, Rita Elshout, has been with the program since 1994 and working on the boutique for the last 8 years. According to Elshout, the auction wasn’t always silent. The change was only made recently in an effort to create more revenue for the students.

“It’s never enough,” Elshout said. “We are in this to make money and even though they are deals, it’s more about the charity.”

The PTSA holiday boutique is open for bidding from 2 to 4 p.m. today outside the Creveling Lounge. According to Elshout, President Rajen Vurdien has invited 500 people to the vibrant party.

Cake pops, cookie ornaments and even a gingerbread decorating table brighten the lounge and a band is set in the corner to keep the holiday vibes rolling. But one doesn’t need to have an invitation to the party to help the PTSA, they are looking for new members to strengthen their efforts as well.

“We are small but mighty, so join us!” Chan said.

Anyone is eligible to join and is encouraged to do so. The annual membership fee is only $9 and includes membership with the district, state and national PTAs.