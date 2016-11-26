Over 8k march in Los Angeles’ largest anti-Trump protest

Over eight thousand people marched along the streets of downtown Los Angeles protesting Donald Trump on Nov. 12, according to NBC News. The peaceful demonstration marked the largest gathering in the City of Angels to date, as nationwide and daily protests erupted in the wake of Trump’s electoral win on election day.

Independent political organization, “Union del Barrio” organized the protest through a facebook event, which read,

“Union del Barrio is calling on ALL organizations and individuals that stand against injustice, against racism, against imperialist war, against fascism, against sexism to JOIN TOGETHER to march to show Trump that LA will not allow his racist/fascist attacks on the working class!”

The call for unity spread quickly, and brought forth a diverse crowd. Members from a variety of socially active groups, including “Human Rights Alliance for Child Refugees & Families,” “Black Lives Matter-Pasadena,” and “Serve the People LA” marched down Wilshire Blvd., but the large majority of the participants were southern California families and residents with no ties to any particular organization.

A slew of signs were proudly raised up along with a variety of flags; American, rainbow, feminist, union, the California State flag, and international flags waved in the air as thousands made their way towards City Hall relentlessly chanting,

“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

“Ain’t no power like the power of people cause the power of people don’t stop!”

“What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it–shut it down!”

“Black lives, they matter here!”

“My body my choice. Her body her choice!”

In an effort to keep the large crowd safe, the city closed off streets to car traffic for a few hours as demonstrators made their way through downtown.

LAPD officers, dressed in armor, lined up in front of squad cars which were used to block all freeway entrances along the route. A few members of law enforcement waved to protesters and even shook hands with them as they went by.

It was a peaceful protest, but notably “an urgent call for unification among communities and a call for resistance from potential attacks,” said activist Michelle Ward in an interview.

“I’m marching because I see people of color, gays, immigrants, homeless people and others getting spit upon and bullied often, even in this liberal Los Angeles, by assholes who think they are better and, who fear what they do not understand, or because they just follow what everyone in their bubble has done all their lives,” said Jim Raymond, a caucasian man from Studio City, in an interview.