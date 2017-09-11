Prop 55 finances $17 million to PCC over next 12 years

PCC will be receiving $17 million due to the passing of PROP 55 in the 2016 election, and will be in effect over the next 12 years.

PCC is making sure it is being spent on added courses and/or keeping courses, and on instructional salaries and benefits.

“We spend the funding from Prop 55 the Education Protection Act on instructional salaries and benefits,” said Vice President of Business and Administrative Services Dr. Storti. “All the funding goes toward instructor salaries and benefits for the instructors.”

“Without Prop 55 our budget would be $17 million dollars shorter and that’s over 10% of our total budget, so we’re able to offer more classes to the students that are coming here,” Dr. Storti said.

Back in 2012, Prop 30 was passed to help fund for four years, whereas Prop 55 helps fund education and healthcare for the next twelve years.

“…So Prop 30 increased the sale tax and income tax to support k-12 intuitions and also community colleges,” said Vice President Dr. Storti. “And the income tax component of that expired last year but Prop 55 extended that for an additional twelve years.”

Thanks to voters passing Prop 55 there was no effect on our school budget as we transferred from Prop 30 to Prop 50.

“The college didn’t see some sort of dip between Prop 30 and Prop 55, you know. Our budgets effectively stayed the same the whole time,” said Marketing Director Alex Boekelheide.

So, who is being affected by the tax increase? According to Ballotpedia, the 1.5 percent of Californians with a single income filing of at least $263,000 or a joint income filing of at least $526.00. On Ballotpedia, it also says that local school boards have full discretion to decide in open meetings and subject to annual audit to show how the revenues are to be spent.