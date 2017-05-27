President’s Forum: Upcoming enrollment procedures and employment updates

To address any concerns students had with PCC, President-Superintendent Rajen Vurdien held his third annual open student forum at the Creveling Lounge on Monday, May 22.

Accompanied by Richard Storti, Vice President of Human Resources Lisa Norman and Vice President of Student Services Cynthia Olivo, students were free to ask anyone on staff any questions about the campus, while the panel, in return, reported upcoming news and projects that administrators are currently working on.