Monday, September 10
A subject was reported exiting the R building after hours. The building was secured and the subject was gone upon arrival of security.
Two subjects were observed sleeping near the Circadian. They were arrested/cited and released.
A report was taken for a student receiving unwanted gifts left on her vehicle from an unknown subject.
A hit and run was reported in the Lot 5 parking lot.
Two subjects got counseled and released after climbing trees near the Campus Center and L building.
Tuesday, September 11
A victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics after sustaining a fall near the R building.
A female subject was assaulted by her boyfriend. He was arrested and transported to the Pasadena Police Department.
A student reported he was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people on the quad,he was then referred to Executive VP for a student complaint.
A student’s phone was taken after they left it in a bathroom stall in D building.
Two students were successfully assisted after being stuck in an elevator in R building.
Reports were made of two students in a verbal altercation near CC building. Security was unable to locate subjects.
A student reported that someone had scratched her car while parked in Lot 5.
Another student reported someone scratched her car, but left a note on her windshield in Lot 5.
A report was taken of graffiti in the men’s restroom in the V building.
Wednesday, September 12
A student observed a subject collapse in the CA building restroom. The subject was gone when security arrived.
A report was made of two students arguing over a missing item in the CA building. They were counseled and released.
A student was drinking alcohol while sitting at a desk in the computer lab in the Library, the subject was then cited and escorted off campus.
A hit and run occured in Lot 4.
A suspicious subject near Java Hut was reported, but no other action was taken.
A suspicious subject was in the restroom in the C building, but was gone when security arrived.
Thursday, September 13
A report was taken of two subjects in a physical confrontation in a vehicle in Lot 1. The subjects were counseled.
Two students got confined in the elevator of the R building, but then were successfully freed.
A vehicle struck a handicap sign on campus.
A report was taken of a hit and run in Lot 5.
Shoes were stolen from a student’s locker while they were attending class in the GM building.
Friday, September 14
At the mirror pools, two subjects were observed in a physical confrontation. Both subjects were counseled and advised to leave.
A report was made of a subject loitering near the R building, they were advised to leave.
Saturday, September 15
A cadet reported two subjects in Lot 5 possibly engaging in smoking activities, but the subjects were gone on the arrival of security.
Sunday, September 16
No activities were reported.
- Student caught drinking alcohol in Library - September 20, 2018
- The Orbit Pavilion: Listening to Earth’s satellites - September 20, 2018