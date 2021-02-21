SHARE:

PCC Police Blotter for February 8, 2021 – February 14, 2021

Monday, February 8, 2021

An officer contacted a transient lying down in the street at Colorado Blvd. & Allen Avenue and requested Pasadena Fire Dept to respond for assistance. Pasadena Fire Dept arrived on the scene and handled it.

A staff member reported a subject was observed crouching between the furniture and the fence in Lot 5, Level 3. Officers contacted a transient at the location attempting to sleep. The Transient was advised to leave the area.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

An officer was flagged down by a female in Lot 8 and reported her daughter had run away from Rosemary Children’s Services on Green Street. A missing juvenile report has already been filed with Pasadena Police Department. Information was logged, and dispatch will be on the lookout via camera surveillance.

A staff member advised that there were a male and female in Lot 7 dressed in boxing gear and appear to be sparring, no altercation observed. Officers contacted the subjects, who were conducting boxing lessons (not college-related), and advised them to leave the area.

Skateboarding Violation – Staff member stated there are two juveniles skateboarding in Lot 6. An officer made contact with four juveniles and advised them to leave, and they complied.

Facilities staff reported a subject was observed loitering near the storage area NE corner of Lot 5, Level 3. Officers contacted a transient at the location attempting to sleep between the furniture & the fence. The transient was advised to leave the area.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Officers made contact with a group of skateboarders in the stadium. The skateboarders were advised to leave the area, and they complied.

911 Call – Pasadena Police Dept. stated a male using the payphone in Lot 8 called them reporting someone is chasing him with a gun and hung up. Officers checked the area, found no one near the payphone. One male was contacted near the area but stated he did not make any phone calls nor saw anyone making phone calls.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

A staff member reported a transient sleeping in the restroom in the bungalow area of CEC. Officers escorted the transient off campus and a verbal stay away order was issued.

Friday, February 12, 2021

An officer observed and reported the east doors across from the Multipurpose Room at CEC were vandalized.

Saturday, February 13, 2021

NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT

Sunday, February 14, 2021

NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT