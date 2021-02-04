SHARE:

PCC Police blotter January 25 – January 31

Monday, January 25, 2021

NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Facilities advised of a male transient sleeping in the elevator at the Clocktower near CC Building. Officer advised the transient to leave campus; complied.

Officer made contact with a male transient sitting on the stairs north of C Building. Officer advised the transient to leave campus; complied.

Officer out with a male transient who has set up an encampment in Lot #10. Officer advised the transient to leave campus; complied.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Vandalism – Facilities reports of possible spray paint graffiti to pillars in Lots #4 & 5. Officer took a report.

Skateboard Violation – Staff advised of skateboarders riding in the Galloway Plaza area. Cadets contacted skateboarders & told to leave campus; complied.

Thursday, January 28, 2021

President reports a transient north of the L Building. Officer escorted transient off campus.

Friday, January 29, 2021

Red Star Fire Protection advised of a fire alarm activation at D Building, 1st floor. Facilities is also responding to the call. No fire, Facilities advising the cause as a possible short circuit & will be contacting Fire Alarm company for repair.

Saturday, January 30, 2021

NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT

Sunday, January 31, 2021

Skateboard Violation – Officer made contact with skateboarders in Lot 4, Level 1. Officer told the skateboarders to leave campus; complied.