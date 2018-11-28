SHARE:

Monday, November 19

A female was reportedly pacing back and forth in the northwest corner of lot 1. Officers said the female was fine.

A transient was seen pulling plants out of the ground in lot 1. Officers said the subject was not pulling plants.

There were reports of a possible transient loitering in the walkway between CC building and L building. An area check was conducted with no results found.

There were reports of a group of students in the quad possibly smoking marijuana. Officers spoke to and advised the students.

A 7-11 employee reported a transient stole some items from the store and ran towards PCC. The subject was arrested and cited.

There were reports of a male being aggressive towards people north of the CC building. The area was checked but the male could not be found.

Faculty members reported vandalism in the restroom stalls of the V building and CA building. Reports were taken.

Two subjects were reportedly engaging in lewd acts in lot 4.5. Officers escorted them off campus.

Tuesday, November 20

A student at the front counter reported their vehicle was hit while parked on campus. Reports were taken.

There were reports of a verbal altercation between a male and female in lot 4.1. Officers arrived at the parking lot but were unable to locate the subjects.

A student reported their vehicle was hit while parked on campus. Reports were taken.

There were reports of a male bothering females with inappropriate questions in the Galloway Plaza. Officers arrived on scene and were unable to locate the male.

There were reports of a male in distress near Harberson Hall. Officers made contact with the subject and concluded the male was going through personal issues.

Wednesday, November 21

There were reports of a female loitering and asking for random items near SV-19. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

A student reportedly fainted in class. The subject regained consciousness and was transported to the Health Center for treatment.

A staff member stated that an item was taken from their office. Reports were taken.

There were reports of a transient loitering in the area of the E building. An officer escorted the subject off campus.

Reports were made of people arguing inside C-103. Officers concluded that it was just a theater group rehearsing.

Thursday, November 22

Officers were advised of a traffic accident on Colorado and Bonnie. The Pasadena Police Department and Pasadena Fire Department were on the scene.

A report was taken of a student who reported someone vandalizing his vehicle while it was parked at the Community Education Center. A report was taken.

There were reports of a subject who locked themselves in the basement of CA building. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the subject.

Friday, November 23

There were no activities reported on this day.

Saturday, November 24

There were no activities reported on this day.

Sunday, November 25

There were no activities reported on this day.