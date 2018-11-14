SHARE:

Monday, November 5

Officers discovered damage to PCC property at parking lot 1.

A report was made of a male who approached a female student while she was on the track and made her feel uncomfortable. The male was counseled and then released.

A student reported that her estranged mother attempted to contact her while on campus. The mother was gone when dispatch arrived.

A report was made of a male who was disrupting soccer practice on the field. The male was escorted off the campus.

A person suffered a head injury after a fall in the R building. The subject was transported to the hospital.

There was a report of a “religious cult” hovering over a student near C building. The “cult” was gone on arrival.

A female student in V building was suffering from low blood sugar. The Pasadena Fire Department evaluated the female student, cleared her and escorted her to her vehicle.

Tuesday, November 6

A subject was seen looking into vehicles in parking lot 10. The subject was gone on arrival.

A report was made of a storage bin in parking lot 10 that was vandalized.

PCC staff reported a subject sleeping next to the storage bins in parking lot 10. The subject was escorted off campus.

A female reported that she was being followed by an unknown male on campus. Police said there was no evidence of a crime.

A report was made of damage to a vehicle in parking lot 4.

A cadet reported that a known transient with a stay away order was present at PCC’s Foothill campus. The subject was advised to leave and complied.

Wednesday, November 7

A report was made of a male banging his head on a wall near V building. The subject was counseled and then released.

A student claimed his vehicle was hit while parked in parking lot 4. No further info available.

A female student reported that she was trapped inside the bathroom with a male subject. There was no crime found and the student was assisted.

A student reported that her mother was on campus in parking lot 8. However, police were unable to locate the mother.

Dispatch observed a male smoking an unknown substance from a pipe in parking lot 4. The male was given an arrest citation.

A student was complaining of pain to her leg in C building. She was taken home by a friend.

A male was seen choking on food in the quad. The subject was assisted and then cleared by paramedics.

Staff reported a student refusing to leave. The situation was eventually resolved by staff members.

Thursday, November 8

An anonymous tip was given reporting classmates harassing a student.

Friday, November 9

There were no activities reported on this day.

Saturday, November 10

There were reports of several subjects throwing water bottles from the 5th floor of R building. The subjects were gone on arrival.

A report was made of several male juveniles wrestling each other in front of the Sexson Auditorium. The subjects were gone on arrival.

Reports were made that there were hearts, possibly pig hearts, in the trash cans inside several rooms in the R building that were thrown out by students who were occupying the rooms. The hearts were disposed of.

A report was made of a female loitering in the Center for the Arts building. The police were unable to locate the subject.

A male was reported to have been bathing inside the restroom of the Center for the Arts building. The subject was escorted off campus.

There was a report of a male trying to gain access to D building. The subject was advised to leave and complied.

Sunday, November 11

There were no activities reported on this day.