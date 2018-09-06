SHARE:

Monday, August 20, 2018



Inside the D building, a staff member reported to campus police that a subject was following them. The subject was later arrested and taken to the Pasadena Police Department (PPD).



A male suspect was reported of groping a female inside the L building. The male suspect still remains at large.



A subject declined to leave the Photo ID Station in the Campus Center after being told they must pay a replacement fee for a new ID. Upon arrival of campus police, the subject fled the scene.



Observers reported two subjects trying to break into a car window using a wire in Lot 5. Officers later confirmed one of the subjects was the owner of the car, and was locked out.



Subject was reported of looking into the facilities yard near the W building.



Tuesday, August 21, 2018



Video surveillance reveal a suspicious subject entering into campus through Lot 8. They were later escorted off the property.

A subject was escorted off campus after being reported near the C building.



Transient entered a room in the CEC, leaving their belongings behind. Later, a cadet reported the transient returned looking for their belongings, and was advised to contact lost and found.



Subject was escorted off campus after spitting on the floor and refusing to leave the area.



Wednesday, August 22, 2018



Subject was advised to leave after being found in the sculpture garden. The subject complied and left the garden.



Subject was found washing their clothes in a bathroom sink located in the L building and was advised to leave campus, and did so.



Subject was reported of bathing in the restroom in the CA building, and complied with officers and left the building.

Two subjects were found bathing in a bathroom of the V building. When officials arrived, the subjects were not found.



Thursday, August 23, 2018



Subject was escorted off campus after being reported of disruptive behavior on the 3rd floor of the R building.



A subject was found sleeping near the L building, and later was taken to LA County by parole agent.



A student reported to officials they felt threatened by another student. Both students later were counseled by officers and released.



Female students reported a subject asking them to donate their eggs. Officers later investigated the subject, and released them.



A staff member reported their car window was smashed in Lot 4 and their purse was stolen from their vehicle.



Driver reported their car window being smashed while parked in Lot 4.



Friday, August 24, 2018



No activities were reported this day.



Saturday, August 25, 2018



No activities were reported this day



Sunday, August 26, 2018



No activities were reported this day













