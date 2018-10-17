SHARE:

Monday, October 1

Facilities reported that an L building room was ransacked. No further information.

A report was made of a student in the CA building that was experiencing a seizure. The student was taken to the Health Center.

A report was made of head banging on staff’s office door from a male subject. The subject was referred to counseling.

Facilities in the R building reported that a laptop was possibly stolen.

Tuesday, October 2

A student reported that her classmates were bullying her.

A student reported that her unattended property was stolen by a male subject in the CA building. The subject was arrested, cited and released.

A party reported that a student locked their active classroom from the inside. The student said that he wanted to know how the door could lock from the inside. The student was interviewed and released.

Facilities reported that there was graffiti in the W building’s men’s locker room.

Wednesday, October 3

A report was made that a male subject was smoking in the elevators of the IT building. The subject was escorted off campus.

Facilities reported that the same subject from the previous call was smoking in the elevators of the IT building again. The subject was escorted off campus.

An instructor reported that a female in the GM building shower was using a large amount of toilet paper. The subject was escorted off campus.

A student reported that a male subject threatened him near the Tennis Courts. The subject was unable to be located.

An accident-motor vehicle report was made of a hit and run in Lot 4.

Thursday, October 4

A report was made that a male student was tugging on students for attention. The motive is unknown. The student is in a disabled students class.

A student reported that there was a smell of smoke in a W building hallway. Construction is underway in the W building, according to facilities.

Facilities reported that a male subject, located between the C building and V building, was experiencing a seizure. The student was not having a seizure and was taken to psych services.

An accident-motor vehicle report was made of a hit and run in Lot 5.

Friday, October 5

A student reported that a male subject was continuously circling Lot 5 and staring at the student and her friend for several minutes. The subject was advised to leave the campus.

A student reported that a male subject was screaming expletives by the CA building. The subject is a student and was given a warning.

Saturday, October 6

A report was made that a male subject had defecated in the mirror pools. The subject walked off campus and the mirror pools showed no signs of trespass.

PFD reported that a parent called and warned that his daughter was feeling lightheaded in her vehicle, parked in a PCC parking structure. The PFD received a follow-up call, which reported that the female had left the parking lot.

Sunday, October 7

A Flea Market vendor reported that an item of theirs was stolen. The event was a misunderstanding and there was no crime.

A cadet reported that a subject, who might have been under the influence, was bothering Flea Market vendors. The subject was told to leave campus and cooperated.