Monday, September 24

Yelling was reported from the men’s restroom in the GM building. Security was unable to locate subject.

Reports of a subject possibly intoxicated in the Piazza were made. The subject was gone upon arrival of security.

A cadet reported a subject yelling in the women’s restroom of the CC building. The subject was contacted by the officer and advised to leave.

Staff reported that a student received unwanted contact from a relative on campus. The relative was then escorted off campus and advised not to return.

A male subject was reported for sleeping in his vehicle and requested to be verified for sleeping and not in need of medical attention. The subject was confirmed to be sleeping.

A report of a female subject yelling at people inside C-345 was made, but the subject was gone upon security arrival.

Staff reported a male and female subject arguing loudly outside of the north side of the library. The subjects were gone upon security arrival.

Tuesday, September 25

A female subject was reported for being involved in a verbal altercation with a vendor on campus, in the quad.

A student reported that she witnessed another student browsing online for information on how to purchase firearms. The student browsing for gun holsters was interviewed and released.

There was a report of a female who possibly fainted in the CA building, she was later transferred to the hospital.

Reports of a student who accidentally cut himself with a tool in class in the Z building were made. The student was transferred to the Health Center.

A student reported his belongings were taken from a locker in the GM building.

Reports of a male subject peeking into the female locker room in the GM building were made. The subject was interviewed and released.

Staff reported a male subject muttering to himself while walking through the halls of the C building. The subject was interviewed and released.

Wednesday, September 26

Facilities reported a male subject sleeping on the grass area on the south east corner of the L building. The subject was advised to leave.

Officers contacted a suspicious subject in possession of another person’s property near the Forum. The subject was arrested and booked.

A report of a disheveled male making threatening comments to students in the CA building elevator was made. The subject was counseled and released.

A report was made of an older female claiming she was being followed into the CA building.

An instructor reported an irate student refusing to leave a classroom in the CA building. The student was gone upon arrival of security.

A report of an unconscious female student in the restroom of the R building was made. The student was transported to the Health Center.

A student reported her purse was stolen the previous day near the Science Village area.

Reports of several students involved in a altercation in Lot 7 were made. The subjects were interviewed and released.

Thursday, September 27

A report of a male subject swimming in the mirror pools and shouting obscenities was reported. The subject was counseled and released.

A student reported that she engaged in a verbal altercation with a male subject over a parking space in Lot 5. The subject was gone upon arrival.

A student reported she was feeling faint in the L building. She was transported to the Health Center.

A male subject was reported with his pants down in Lot 4. The subject was escorted off campus.

A cadet reported that a male subject had his pants down defecating on a rock. The subject was escorted off campus.

Friday, September 28

Staff reported that the box ticket window had been shattered by a small object.

A student reported a speeding vehicle in Lot 5 caused alarms of other vehicles to go off. The subject was gone upon arrival.

An officer contacted a subject that appeared to be unconscious in the middle of Lot 11. It was resolved that the subject was sleeping.

A student reported that someone took her cell phone when she left the women’s restroom in the GM building.

Saturday, September 29

A hit and run in Lot 3 was reported.

Sunday, September 29

A fire alarm company reported a water flow alarm activation came from the U building. It was a false alarm and the alarm was silenced by facilities.

Reports were made of a subject with his bicycle that was talking loudly inside the men’s restroom in the CA building. Vandalism was observed in the bathroom stalls that may have possibly been done by the subject.

Facilities reported a trouble alarm going off in the C building on the 2nd floor. The alarm was silenced by facilities.

NO OTHER ACTIVITIES WERE REPORTED FOR THIS PERIOD