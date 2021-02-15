PCC Police blotter February 1, 2021 – February 7, 2021
Monday, February 1, 2021
- Disturbing the Peace – Pasadena Police Dept. requested an officer to contact the transient calling from the payphone repeatedly at the Lot 8 turnaround. Transient was “speaking nonsense”. The officer advised the transient to leave campus and they complied.
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
- Transient – A transient was yelling at the corner of Colorado Blvd. & Hill Ave. An officer determined the person was talking to themselves, and not in danger.
- Suspicious Circumstances – Facilities requested an officer to check the men’s locker room in the GM Building after finding the door propped open. An officer checked the area, and no one was present.
- Wednesday, February 3, 2021
- Suspicious Circumstances – Facilities observed a male subject riding around on an electric bicycle from the rear of CC Building towards IT Building and then to the Quad. The subject has been observed riding all over campus. The officer believed he may have been casing buildings. After a thorough check of the campus was completed, it was determined the subject had left the area.
- Suspicious Circumstances – Two males were observed filming east of the Mirror Pools. Cadets contacted the subjects and determined they did not have a permit to film on campus. Subjects were asked to leave the area.
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Transient – A staff member reported a transient in a wheelchair near the south entrance of L Building. An officer escorted transient off campus.
Friday, February 5, 2021
NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT
Saturday, February 6, 2021
NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT
Sunday, February 7, 2021
NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT
