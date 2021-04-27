PCC Police blotter for April 12, 2021 – April 18, 2021
Monday, April 12
Two transients were discovered sleeping on campus, one near C building and one near the child development center. Both transients were escorted off campus.
Tuesday, April 13
Nothing to report.
Wednesday, April 14
Nothing to report.
Thursday, April 15
A PCC administrator witnessed questionable behavior from a facilities staff person employed by the El Monte Union School District. Email was received from a staff member from the Rosemead campus regarding questionable behavior. Officers took a report.
A 911 call was accidentally dialed by facilities.
Friday, April 16
A suspicious individual was seen on Del Mar Blvd. side. Transient had items laid out on the ground and was asked to pick up items. Transient complied.
Saturday, April 17
Transient was reported to be in his car on Lot 5 level 4. Transient was asked to leave, and he complied.
Sunday, April 18
Fire alarm activation in the science village area. Buildings were assessed with no indication of fire.
