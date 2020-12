SHARE:

PCC Police Blotter from November 16 to November 22.

Monday, November 16

Nothing to report.

Tuesday, November 17

A transient was reported sleeping outside the E Building. An officer made contact and they were escorted off campus.

An employee reported a transient who seemed to be running circles around her near the D Building. Officers arrived and escorted him off campus. The staff member was okay.

Facilities employees reported a transient who might have been following a vehicle near the IT Building. Officers made contact and they were escorted off campus.

Wednesday, November 18

A personal counselor requested a welfare check on a student who failed to attend a scheduled conference call. Officers contacted an outside agency for assistance.

Thursday, November 19

A fire alarm was wrongfully activated in the Science Village. Officers checked the area and reported everything was clear.

Employees reported a male and female couple exiting a bungalow within the Community Education Center. When officers checked the building, they reported things were fine and undisturbed.

Friday, November 20

Nothing to report.

Saturday, November 21

Facilities staff reported a suspicious looking male shaking door handles in the boiler room. Officers made contact and escorted him off campus.

Sunday, November 22

Nothing to report.