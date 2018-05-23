SHARE:

Monday, May 14

A transient was showering in the GM-building men’s locker room and was escorted off campus.

A student was receiving unwanted attention from a male student even when asked to stop.

A female student’s laptop was stolen in the patio area of Lancer’s Pass after she left it unattended.

There were reports of a male subject exposing himself to others in the men’s restroom in the C-building. An area check was conducted with negative results.

There were reports of a male covering an unidentified round object with duct tape while inside his vehicle. The male stopped duct taping when he realized he was being watched. An area check was conducted with negative results.

A transient set up an encampment in lot 10. He was then asked to take the tent down and leave the area.

A hit and run occurred in lot 4 level 2.

Tuesday, May 15

There was a report of a transient inside the handicap stall in the men’s bathroom at the CEC campus for over 3 hours, possibly bathing or washing their clothes. They were then escorted out.

A 50-year-old female was taken to the hospital after she began hyperventilating.

A female reported having abdominal pain and felt light-headed, but did not want medical attention when asked if she needed to be transported to a hospital.

An anonymous tip reported that a student was in possession of a firearm and was selling prescription medication. When the subject was approached, he was not in possession of a firearm nor any prescription medication.

A feud occurred between two students over their parking. An officer asked one of the subjects to move their vehicle.

There was a report of graffiti in the men’s restroom on the second floor of the V-building.

There was a report of graffiti in the mirror pools.

Wednesday, May 16

A student was reported using foul language with a staff member. The student was then counselled by an officer.

A thief stole items from an unlocked car in lot 5 level 4.

There was a report of a student not seen or heard from for over a week and a half

Thursday, May 17

Graffiti was reported in a stall in the men’s restroom.

A hit and run occurred in lot 5 level 4.

A student was reportedly harassing and calling other students criminals. The student was advised to stop, and an officer filled out a student misconduct form.

Friday, May 18

There was a report of a male exiting a locked room with a 2 liter soda bottle that belonged to that department.

A 20-year-old female felt faint and was transported to the health center.

Saturday, May 19

No activities were reported for this period.

Sunday, May 20

A male collapsed in the GM-building and was transported to the hospital.

Multiple subjects were reportedly in the Jameson Amphitheater under the influence of drugs and were performing lewd acts. An area check was conducted, but no subjects were found.