Monday, October 23
A staff member reported a student who was issued a stay away order in 2009 returned to visit her at R417.
An officer escorted a student to DSPS after facilities advised that a male student was laying on the ground outside IT-212 hitting himself on the head with his hand. The student was picked up by his mother.
An International student requested information on how to file a restraining order after being stalked and harassed on social media by a suicidal non-student threatening to come to PCC.
Tuesday, October 24
A female student was transported from the Science Village 4 to the Health Center after complaining of nausea.
Wednesday, October 25
A male student was transported to the hospital after being found lying down north of the CC building, complaining about dental pain and displaying strange behavior.
A hit and run occurred in Lot 5, Level 4.
A subject who is known by officers to threaten students was reported as repeating the offense near the mirror pools.
A female subject was cited after an altercation in a car between her and a male subject in a car parked in Lot 4, level 3 left the male subject with a bleeding cut on his neck.
Thursday, October 26
A student was counseled after being upset at photo ID because the ID machine ran out of ink.
A male subject was escorted off campus after reportedly harassing the female color guard in the bleachers at the stadium.
Friday, October 27
A hit and run occurred in Lot 4, level 1C.
Saturday, October 28
A male subject wearing a dark shirt and shorts exposed himself to a female student on the third floor of the library.
A suicidal female called from Wichita, KS admitting to having psychiatric issues and domestic problems and said she was no longer suicidal when Wichita PD checked on her.
Sunday, October 29
A student reported that a credit card from her stolen wallet was used to make a purchase at Chik-Fil-A.
- Police Blotter: Stolen credit card used to purchase Chik-Fil-A - November 6, 2017
- Pasadena City College and the freaky Facebook page - October 31, 2017
- Pasadena City College and the time sucking quake drill - October 25, 2017
- Police Blotter: Multiple accounts of sexual assault reported - October 23, 2017
- Pasadena City College and the makeshift yard sale - October 4, 2017
- PCC and the half-assed elevators - September 20, 2017
- ALERT: Multiple sexual assaults reported on campus - September 20, 2017
- Pasadena City College and the parking lot from hell - September 6, 2017
- FYF brings crowd favorites out of hiding - July 30, 2017
- FYF Fest ready to rock Exposition Park - July 7, 2017