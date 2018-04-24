SHARE:

Monday, April 16

A staff member reported a male Hispanic adult sleeping in front of C-202, but the student was just waiting for his instructor.

Tuesday, April 17

There was a restraining order violation against a student who has been repeatedly harassing their former professor since 1992. After 13 years of no contact, the former student has made appearances at the instructor’s residence and has been making phone calls to the instructor’s work phone. The former student’s information has been taken and an extra patrol for the instructor’s class has been requested.

Wednesday, April 18

Pasadena Police advised that a male made a phone call stating that a male black adult in his 50s wearing a red shirt and gray pants approached him in the D-building restroom and made a threatening gesture towards him. The suspect was unable to be located.

Thursday, April 19

No activity reported for this period.

Friday, April 20

Facilities reported a transient in the men’s restroom of the W-building. The subject complied and was escorted off campus.

Saturday, April 21

No activity reported for this period.

Sunday, April 22

No activity reported for this period.