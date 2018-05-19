Monday, May 7
A subject was feeling like a threat to themselves and was escorted to Psychological Services for assistance.
Staff requested a student be advised to stop giving said staff member gifts.
A subject’s vehicle was reportedly hit in Lot 5.
Facilities reported finding an item resembling a robot.
Tuesday, May 8
Two hit and runs occurred in Lot 5.
A disgruntled student in the Piazza was escorted off campus.
A verbal altercation occurred between a male and a female in Lot 1.
Wednesday, May 9
A female transient that was showering in the GM building women’s locker room was escorted off campus.
Officers counseled and released a male subject yelling at a female at the Mirror Pools.
Thursday, May 10
A female refused to be taken to the hospital after she was reportedly having trouble breathing.
Friday, May 11
Paramedics were on the scene assisting a male driver with neck pain after a traffic collision on Bonnie Ave, east of Lot 5.
A female requested a wheelchair after injuring her leg at the Child Development Center and was taken to St. George’s Clinic.
Officers conducted an area check for a transient who was observed with possible paraphernalia. After contact, a check for warrants revealed the subject is wanted out of Pasadena. The subject was transported to the Pasadena Police Department Jail.
- Police Blotter: Lost and found robot and wanted transient - May 19, 2018
- The problem is bigger than Apu - May 9, 2018
- Eurocentrism won this year’s Miss Universe - December 11, 2017
- After mass shootings, students ‘insecure’ about campus safety - December 6, 2017
- Taylor Swift and the case of the failed concept album - November 29, 2017
- Thanksgiving dismisses persistent culture of white violence - November 22, 2017
- Lancers’ Lives: Using film to frame the world differently - November 21, 2017
- Women’s soccer fends off rivals, holds on to playoff hopes - November 8, 2017
- Police Blotter: Stolen credit card used to purchase Chik-Fil-A - November 6, 2017
- Women’s soccer finish SCC crossover with a loss - November 2, 2017