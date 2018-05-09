Monday, April 30
Plumbing equipment was reported stolen from inside of the E-building.
A male subject was found panhandling in Lot 5 and escorted off campus.
A subject reported his parked bicycle stolen from the main campus.
Tuesday, May 1
An officer’s presence was requested at CC-105 for a disruptive student meeting with the dean.
Wednesday, May 2
A female was reported causing nuisance in Lot 8 and escorted off campus.
A subject who claimed her email had been hacked met with an officer to file a police report.
Thursday, May 3
A subject was approached by a male who asked for all of his money. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Pasadena Police Department Jail.
Friday, May 4
A subject filed a report stating they were harassed online.
A male and female were arguing in Lot 1. An officer resolved the situation and released them.
Subject called for assistance as they were stuck in the R-building elevator. The subject was released.
A transient person was escorted out of the CC-building.
Sunday, May 6
The Pasadena Fire Department responded to a subject in Lot 5.2 who had dislocated their knee. The subject was transported to Huntington Memorial hospital.
