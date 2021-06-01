PCC Police Blotter May 17, 2021 to May 23, 2021
Monday, May 17
No activity to report
Tuesday, May 18
PCC staff reported hearing yelling near parking lot 3. The officer contacted the subject, who was upset and yelling at his phone. The officer counseled the subject then released him.
Wednesday, May 19
A custodian observed an elderly male transient with a shopping cart in the SE courtyard. Later the custodian observed numerous belongings and trash scattered across the ground. When the officer arrived, the transient was gone.
Thursday, May 20
Facilities mistook an officer using a flashlight blocking off parking spades for detail as a suspicious person around the CDC.
A cadet reported a child fallen from a bicycle, the parent was contacted and declined any medical assistance.
Friday, May 21
Facilities reported a trash truck has backed into a light pole near the SW corner of the W building. An officer took the report as disposition.
Saturday, May 22
No activity to report.
Saturday, May 23
No activity to report.
