On May 20, The Board of Trustees, Academic Senate, and Coalition of Asian Pacific Employees (CAPE) adopted a resolution to denounce racism against Asian Americans and Asian Pacific Islanders on campus. This is in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak and the unjust nature against Asian Americans.

Resolution No.646, which is the denouncement formal name, will not tolerate any hate speech, hate crimes and reference to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.” PCC, just like many other campuses, have taken initiative in fighting back against racism and xenophobia. The California State University page put out a statement on how to be a part of the solution.

“We are a university that prides itself on inclusion,” said the CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White. “Anything that diminishes one member of our community diminishes us all.?”

When being told about this resolution and how to be a part of it, Academic Senate President Matthew Henes was eager to make a change. This whole process took about a month to drum up and finalize.

“Representing a position of opposition to hate speech and hate crime—this was our opportunity to take a stand,” said Henes.

There was absolutely no opposition to this resolution during the meeting following CAPE’s presentation of the denouncement..

“For the Coalition of Asian Pacific Employees or CAPE, that work includes ensuring that our Asian Pacific Islander Desi American students and employees are not neglected as they learn of incidents of hate and prejudice against persons of Asian descent in light of COVID-19”, said Interim Dean for the English Division and CAPE’s President, Dr. TookTook Thongthiraj. “CAPE decided to take the first step to pass a resolution denouncing these hate crimes and xenophobia,”

CAPE also featured an electronic newsletter addressing these issues. This newsletter provides resources, tips on how to deal with these issues and how to stay educated on hate crimes. This resolution also has the Association of Latino Employees (ALE) and The Association of Black Employees(TABE) signed onto it.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that we, the Board of Trustees of the Pasadena Area Community College District, denounce xenophobia and anti-Asian sentiment-and all microaggressions and hate crimes,” said Resolution 646. “We join cities, counties and states across the country in affirming our commitment to the safety and well-being of Asian Americans and in combating hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.”

To find out more information on this resolution, Thongthiraj and her fellow CAPE member, Carrie Afuso, and Cross Cultural Affairs Coordinator, Matthew Morgan-Pegues, discussed about Resolution 646 via zoom on the “Cups of Culture” segment hosted by The Cross Cultural Center