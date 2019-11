SHARE:

From the Campus Police blotter through the period Nov. 17:

Monday, Nov. 11

No activities were reported for this period.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Red Star Protection advised of a supervisory fire alarm activation in the west Science Village. Campus Police Officer Despain advised that the alarm panel activated due to smoke detectors in SV-30. The Science Village bungalows were checked and no emergency was found.

The Pasadena Police Department contacted Campus Police regarding an international student who was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. by his roommate. The Pasadena Police officer needed further information regarding the missing student. Further inquiries were referred to detectives handling the case.

A student reported his vehicle was hit while parked in Lot 5 level 2. No witnesses or information were left for the victim.

Personal counseling staff requested an officer in D building to assist with a student transport to Huntington Memorial Hospital. They sought treatment and a psychological evaluation for a subject feeling suicidal.

A cadet reported a male black adult transient in the W building Men’s locker room refusing to leave after being advised the building was being closed. An officer made contact with the transient and advised he was leaving the area.

Wednesday Nov. 13

Red Star Protection notified of another Trouble/Pull station activation in the west Science Village. Campus Police Officer Despain confirmed that alarm panel was activated due to smoke detectors in SV-27. Science Village bungalows were checked without further incident.

Fire alarm activations were observed in the Bookstore and CC building. Red Star Protection contacted the school and verified the alarm location in Campus Center Zone 66. The CC building was checked and no emergency was found.

Facilities personnel reported graffiti found in four stalls in the C building’s second floor men’s restroom.

Aquatic Center staff reported a suspicious subject entered the male restroom in the pool deck area and barricaded the door from the outside. The subject was contacted and field interviewed. A check for warrants turned up none.

A female student missed a step while walking in the C building’s west stairwell and sprained her ankle. She requested assistance to the Student Health Center for treatment.

Staff in D-203 reported a student requesting transport to Huntington Memorial for a psychological evaluation.

Thursday, Nov. 14

The mother of a male student reported that her son called her saying he was feeling suicidal. The student was contacted in the football stadium and escorted to campus police. The student was later transferred to Huntington Memorial Hospital on a 5150 hold.

A student reported her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side rear bumper while parked in Lot 5 level 2.

An instructor reported that a student in his class reported a male Hispanic adult pulled a knife on him while he was near the Java Hut. The student grabbed the suspect’s wrist before any injury was caused. The suspect, described as bald headed wearing all black on a skateboard, headed towards the mirror pools. Campus Police checked the areas and the subject was not located.

Friday, Nov. 15

Two subjects were detained in Lot 10. One subject was cited before being released.

The reporting party advised subjects possibly smoking in the L building’s 2nd floor. Campus Police Officer Gonzales contacted a subject and issued a smoking violation.

A bookstore employee alerted Campus Police that an unknown subject on other campuses has been using fraudulent checks to make payments. No crimes or transactions have occurred on the PCC campus

Saturday, Nov. 16

A witness reported two vehicles parked extremely close to each other, possibly causing damage to each other’s vehicles. The owner of one car was contacted and left information for the driver of the other car.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Transportation Assistant Melendez reported that the exterior light pole was bent, north of the Vosloh Forum near the vacant UU building. An instructor for the Rose Parade Band driving a Taylor Dunn cart had hit the pole. PCC Facilities staff advised of damage to the pole. The cart sustained no damage.