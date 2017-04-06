Board of Trustees Meeting: April 5, 2017

- Home
- Approval of request for reduced teaching service with full STRS Credit
- Approve/ additional compensation for Academic Personnel
- AS introduced themselves in front of Board of Trustees, informed them about future Washington DC trips.
- Focusing on movements to increase college affordability by fixing home and food insecurities.
- Shower facilities for homeless students approved
- AS board pulled out “Standards of Student Conduct” because it’s something that can be passed under AS authorization
- Requests more time to talk about this policy
- A.S-T Film, Television and Electronic Media placed under the division of communication and performing arts
- Retirement fund for public employees and state teachers will increase the next few years