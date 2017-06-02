Associated Students Meeting: May 31, 2017

Final ICC meeting is this Friday, as well as the banquet

New probation procedures for AS before impeachment is being outlined

Campus clean-up June 1 in Lot 5, led by the Sustainability committee

Drag Show is on June 2

Social Science Award Ceremony on Thursday at 6pm

The last day for the 2016-2017 AS Executive Board is June 30

Nune Garipian’s last BOT meeting as Student Trustee is June 7, and AS is encouraged to attend

Grad Fest is Thursday, June 1 at the CC building with a cap-decorating station

AS should be attending the last shared governance meetings of the year

Pete Cruz from the Cambridge West Partnership attended the meeting to ask for student input on the UPASS usage. Price is a main concern that affected ridership this year. Cruz asked if students would be willing to still purchase a UPASS if the price increased, and AS agreed that the ridership would decrease. There was a significant decrease from the ITAP to UPASS already.

Julia Russo is trying to fund for a shuttle service at Rosemead Campus