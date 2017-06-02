  1. Home
  Associated Students Meeting: May 31, 2017

Associated Students Meeting: May 31, 2017

  • Final ICC meeting is this Friday, as well as the banquet
  • New probation procedures for AS before impeachment is being outlined
  • Campus clean-up June 1 in Lot 5, led by the Sustainability committee
  • Drag Show is on June 2
  • Social Science Award Ceremony on Thursday at 6pm
  • The last day for the 2016-2017 AS Executive Board is June 30
  • Nune Garipian’s last BOT meeting as Student Trustee is June 7, and AS is encouraged to attend
  • Grad Fest is Thursday, June 1 at the CC building with a cap-decorating station
  • AS should be attending the last shared governance meetings of the year
  • Pete Cruz from the Cambridge West Partnership attended the meeting to ask for student input on the UPASS usage. Price is a main concern that affected ridership this year. Cruz asked if students would be willing to still purchase a UPASS if the price increased, and AS agreed that the ridership would decrease. There was a significant decrease from the ITAP to UPASS already.
  • Julia Russo is trying to fund for a shuttle service at Rosemead Campus
  • Finals Relaxation Week will happen at both PCC and PCC Rosemead
